Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025
Connecticut high school football wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings for the Constitution State:
1. New Canaan (4-0)
The Rams edged St. Joseph by a 7-3 score. New Canaan faces Danbury on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (4-0)
The Winged Beavers fended off Choate Rosemary Hall for a 14-13 victory. AOF faces Hotchkiss School on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
3. Greenwich (4-0)
The Cardinals dominated with a 63-6 victory over Westhill. Greenwich hosts Trumbull on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (2-2)
The Wild Boars will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Avon Old Farms with a road contest against Taft School on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
5. Killingly (4-0)
The Trailblazers recorded a big 62-6 victory over New London. Killingly hosts Masuk on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 5
6. Staples (4-0)
The Wreckers knocked off Darien by a 31-6 score. Staples hosts Wilton on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Daniel Hand HS (4-0)
The Tigers rode to a 32-7 win over Hamden. Hand hosts Cheshire on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
8. West Haven (3-1)
The Blue Devils notched a 41-14 win over Xavier. West Haven hosts Fairfield Prep on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
9. Windsor (4-0)
The Warriors came away with a 42-0 victory over Bristol. The team takes on Enfield this Friday.
Previous rank: 10
10. Darien (3-1)
The Blue Wave will look to put their loss to Staples in the rearview mirror with a road game against Bridgeport on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
