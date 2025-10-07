High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025

No new teams, but positions have shifted in this week’s rankings for the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

The Killingly Trailblazers are 4-0 so far this season.
The Killingly Trailblazers are 4-0 so far this season. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connecticut high school football wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings for the Constitution State:

1. New Canaan (4-0)

The Rams edged St. Joseph by a 7-3 score. New Canaan faces Danbury on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (4-0)

The Winged Beavers fended off Choate Rosemary Hall for a 14-13 victory. AOF faces Hotchkiss School on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

3. Greenwich (4-0)

The Cardinals dominated with a 63-6 victory over Westhill. Greenwich hosts Trumbull on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (2-2)

The Wild Boars will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Avon Old Farms with a road contest against Taft School on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

5. Killingly (4-0)

The Trailblazers recorded a big 62-6 victory over New London. Killingly hosts Masuk on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 5

6. Staples (4-0)

The Wreckers knocked off Darien by a 31-6 score. Staples hosts Wilton on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Daniel Hand HS (4-0)

The Tigers rode to a 32-7 win over Hamden. Hand hosts Cheshire on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

8. West Haven (3-1)

The Blue Devils notched a 41-14 win over Xavier. West Haven hosts Fairfield Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

9. Windsor (4-0)

The Warriors came away with a 42-0 victory over Bristol. The team takes on Enfield this Friday.

Previous rank: 10

10. Darien (3-1)

The Blue Wave will look to put their loss to Staples in the rearview mirror with a road game against Bridgeport on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut