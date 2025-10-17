High School

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 17, 2025

Get CIAC live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on October 17

Robin Erickson

No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School at 6:00 p.m on Friday night.
No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School at 6:00 p.m on Friday night.

There are 23 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, October 10, including three games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 10 Fairfield Prep takes on an undefeated Maloney in what should be an interesting game.

Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17

With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.

CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are three games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 10 Fairfield Prep taking on Maloney. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class L scoreboard

CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are two games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Plainfield taking on Wilbur Cross. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class LL scoreboard

CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are seven games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Nonnewaug taking on Platt Tech. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class M scoreboard

CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 10 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, October 17, kicking off with East Catholic taking on Lewis Mills. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class MM scoreboard

CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are eight games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Bloomfield taking on Plainville. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class S scoreboard

CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 12 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Prince taking on Amistad. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class SS scoreboard

Robin Erickson
