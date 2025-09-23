Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 23, 2025
Connecticut high school football is a couple of weeks into the season.
With that, High School on SI’s first top-10 state rankings of the 2025 campaign are here:
1. New Canaan (2-0)
The Rams blanked Ridgefield, 47-0, over the weekend. New Canaan hosts Bunnell on Friday.
2. Choate Rosemary Hall (1-1)
Following a tough loss to Exeter Academy (NH) in week one, the Wild Boars bounced back with a win over Lawrenceville (NJ). The team hosts Kent School on Saturday.
3. Greenwich (2-0)
Following a convincing win over Fairfield Prep in week one, the Cardinals topped Norwalk by a score of 27-18 over the weekend. Greenwich faces the Green Knights of Notre Dame on Friday.
4. Avon Old Farms (2-0)
The Beavers cruised to a 43-6 victory over Kent School this past weekend. Avon heads to Massachusetts on Saturday to face the Knights of Buckingham Browne & Nichols.
5. St. Thomas More (2-1)
The Chancellors bounced back from a loss to Sacred Heart in week two with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.
6. Killingly (2-0)
The Trailblazers kicked off their season with an impressive win over Bishop Hendricken, followed by a victory over East Lyme. Killingly takes on Law High School Friday evening.
7. Staples (2-0)
The Wreckers overwhelmed Stamford with a 49-6 victory over the weekend. Staples hosts West Haven on Friday.
8. Darien (2-0)
Despite a handful of its talented players transferring to different schools, the Blue Wave has held their own with back-to-back shutout victories. They face Masuk on Friday.
9. West Haven (2-0)
Following victories over Manchester and Shelton, the Blue Devils face Staples on Friday.
10. Daniel Hand HS (2-0)
The Tigers darted to a 24-10 win over North Haven on Friday. This weekend, Hand goes up against Brookfield.
