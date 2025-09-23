High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 23, 2025

See which football teams in the Constitution State made the cut in the first week of rankings

Kevin L. Smith

Killingly opened its 2025 high school football season against Bishop Hendricken (RI) on Sept. 12. The Trailblazers won that game.
Killingly opened its 2025 high school football season against Bishop Hendricken (RI) on Sept. 12. The Trailblazers won that game. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connecticut high school football is a couple of weeks into the season.

With that, High School on SI’s first top-10 state rankings of the 2025 campaign are here:

1. New Canaan (2-0)

The Rams blanked Ridgefield, 47-0, over the weekend. New Canaan hosts Bunnell on Friday.

2. Choate Rosemary Hall (1-1)

Following a tough loss to Exeter Academy (NH) in week one, the Wild Boars bounced back with a win over Lawrenceville (NJ). The team hosts Kent School on Saturday.

3. Greenwich (2-0)

Following a convincing win over Fairfield Prep in week one, the Cardinals topped Norwalk by a score of 27-18 over the weekend. Greenwich faces the Green Knights of Notre Dame on Friday.

4. Avon Old Farms (2-0)

The Beavers cruised to a 43-6 victory over Kent School this past weekend. Avon heads to Massachusetts on Saturday to face the Knights of Buckingham Browne & Nichols.

5. St. Thomas More (2-1)

The Chancellors bounced back from a loss to Sacred Heart in week two with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

6. Killingly (2-0)

The Trailblazers kicked off their season with an impressive win over Bishop Hendricken, followed by a victory over East Lyme. Killingly takes on Law High School Friday evening.

7. Staples (2-0)

The Wreckers overwhelmed Stamford with a 49-6 victory over the weekend. Staples hosts West Haven on Friday.

8. Darien (2-0)

Despite a handful of its talented players transferring to different schools, the Blue Wave has held their own with back-to-back shutout victories. They face Masuk on Friday.

9. West Haven (2-0)

Following victories over Manchester and Shelton, the Blue Devils face Staples on Friday.

10. Daniel Hand HS (2-0)

The Tigers darted to a 24-10 win over North Haven on Friday. This weekend, Hand goes up against Brookfield.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut