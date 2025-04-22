High School

Connecticut high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best

Who is the top pitcher so far out of Connecticut high school softball for 2025?

Andy Villamarzo

A general view of softballs
A general view of softballs / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Network

With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Connecticut.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. 

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Voting ends Thursday, May 8 at 11:59 PM ET

Camryn Fisher, Ellington

Fisher, who is an Appalachain State, hasn't allowed an earned run this season for the Knights. The senior pitcher is 6-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and has struck out 114 batters.

Lily Jahne, Hale Ray

Right behind Fisher when it comes to strikeouts is Jahne, who has struck out 107 batters along with having a 4-1 record and 0.60 ERA.

Ella VanAlstyne, Woodland Regional

VanAlstyne has been in her senior season for Woodland Regional, with the pitcher going 6-0 with a 0.95 earned run average and 76 strikeouts.

Scarlett Ivey, Nonnewaug

The sophomore hurler has looked great through eight appearances with the club, is currently 6-0 with a 0.80 earned run average with 44 strikeouts.

Victoria Kleeman, Wheeler

When it comes to pitchers this season out of Connecticut, Kleeman has proven herself as one of the state's best. Kleeman owns a record of 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

Katie Dzialo, St. Joseph

Dzialo has been one of the state's top pitchers as a junior, with the Cadet's ace is currently 6-1 with a 1.14 earned run average and 77 strikeouts.

Chloe Enger, Wilcox RVT

The senior pitcher has been sensational this season, as Enger went 7-0 with a 1.33 earned run average and 87 strikeouts.

Gabby Celozzi, Amity Regional

The Amity Regional pitcher has been solid on the mound this season, with Celozzi posting a 0.48 earned run average with a 4-0 record and 53 strikeouts.

Lauren Vitarisi, North Branford

Vitarisi is undefeated at 5-0 with a 1.50 earned run average and 34 strikeouts. The pitcher has already equaled the amount of wins from a week ago.

Skylar Barton, Seymour

Barton, who also plays on the Seymour girls basketball team, has played quite nicely through four appearances. The pitcher is currently 4-0 on the season with 2.72 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Connecticut