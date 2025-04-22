Connecticut high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Thursday, May 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Camryn Fisher, Ellington
Fisher, who is an Appalachain State, hasn't allowed an earned run this season for the Knights. The senior pitcher is 6-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and has struck out 114 batters.
Lily Jahne, Hale Ray
Right behind Fisher when it comes to strikeouts is Jahne, who has struck out 107 batters along with having a 4-1 record and 0.60 ERA.
Ella VanAlstyne, Woodland Regional
VanAlstyne has been in her senior season for Woodland Regional, with the pitcher going 6-0 with a 0.95 earned run average and 76 strikeouts.
Scarlett Ivey, Nonnewaug
The sophomore hurler has looked great through eight appearances with the club, is currently 6-0 with a 0.80 earned run average with 44 strikeouts.
Victoria Kleeman, Wheeler
When it comes to pitchers this season out of Connecticut, Kleeman has proven herself as one of the state's best. Kleeman owns a record of 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 42 strikeouts.
Katie Dzialo, St. Joseph
Dzialo has been one of the state's top pitchers as a junior, with the Cadet's ace is currently 6-1 with a 1.14 earned run average and 77 strikeouts.
Chloe Enger, Wilcox RVT
The senior pitcher has been sensational this season, as Enger went 7-0 with a 1.33 earned run average and 87 strikeouts.
Gabby Celozzi, Amity Regional
The Amity Regional pitcher has been solid on the mound this season, with Celozzi posting a 0.48 earned run average with a 4-0 record and 53 strikeouts.
Lauren Vitarisi, North Branford
Vitarisi is undefeated at 5-0 with a 1.50 earned run average and 34 strikeouts. The pitcher has already equaled the amount of wins from a week ago.
Skylar Barton, Seymour
Barton, who also plays on the Seymour girls basketball team, has played quite nicely through four appearances. The pitcher is currently 4-0 on the season with 2.72 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
