Final Connecticut High School Football State Rankings (Dec. 16, 2025)
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come to an end.
High School on SI’s final week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (13-0)
The top-seeded Rams beat third-seeded Cheshire, 34-13, in the CIAC Class L championship game.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)
The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.
Previous rank: 2
3. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)
The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.
Previous rank: 4
4. Greenwich (11-2)
The third-seeded Cardinals defeated fourth-seeded Southington, 45-6, in the CIAC Class LL title game.
Previous rank: 5
5. Windsor (12-1)
The top-seeded Warriors knocked off third-seeded Bunnell, 23-13, in the CIAC Class MM title game.
Previous rank: 6
6. Hand HS (12-1)
The second-seeded Tigers recorded a 37-13 win over top-seeded Killingly in the CIAC Class SS championship game.
Previous rank: 7
7. Berlin (13-0)
The second-seeded Redcoats came away with a 20-15 win over fifth-seeded Brookfield in the CIAC Class M championship game.
Previous rank: 8
8. Sheehan (11-2)
The Titans recorded a 21-7 victory over sixth-seeded Northwest Catholic in the CIAC Class S championship game.
Previous rank: 9
9. Killingly (12-1)
The top-seeded Trailblazers fell to second-seeded Hand in the CIAC Class SS championship game.
Previous rank: 3
10. St. Joseph (9-3)
The Cadets capped their season in the CIAC Class L semifinals and now have their sights set on 2026.
Previous rank: None
Previous rank: Cheshire (9-4).
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App