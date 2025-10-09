Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 9 through October 11, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 7 Hand looks to stay undefeated on Friday against the Cheshire Rams. Then, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms takes on Hotchkiss School at 3:30 p.m.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There's only one game scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 9. You can follow this game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Platt Tech (3-1) vs Bullard-Havens (1-3) - 6 p.m.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 9 Windsor taking on Enfield. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prince (2-2) vs Amistad (0-3) - 4:00 PM
Vinal (0-3) vs Cheney (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Waterford (3-1) vs Ledyard (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Gilbert (1-3) vs Torrington (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Southington (2-2) vs New Britain (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Wilby (1-3) vs Oxford (1-3) - 6:00 PM
East Haven (0-4) vs Wilbur Cross (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Cheney (1-3) vs Sheehan (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Windsor (4-0) vs Enfield (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Cromwell (4-0) vs Weaver (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Glastonbury (2-2) vs Manchester (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Fairfield Prep (3-1) vs West Haven (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross (3-1) vs Ansonia (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Ellington (3-1) vs Coventry (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Rockville (4-0) vs Stafford (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Watertown (0-4) vs St. Paul Catholic (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Valley Regional (3-0) vs North Branford (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) vs Morgan (0-4) - 6:30 PM
Farmington (2-2) vs Newington (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Bassick (1-3) vs Lyman Hall (4-1) - 6:30 PM
East Hartford (1-3) vs Simsbury (0-4) - 6:30 PM
New London (1-3) vs East Lyme (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sheehan (3-1) vs Xavier (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Wolcott (3-1) vs Seymour (4-0) - 7:00 PM
North Haven (3-1) vs Notre Dame (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Guilford (3-1) vs Shelton (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Waterbury Career Academy (4-0) vs Naugatuck (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Hall (2-2) vs Bristol Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM
South Windsor (2-2) vs Conard (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hamden (0-4) vs Hillhouse (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cheshire (2-2) vs Hand (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Harding (2-2) vs Amity Regional (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Branford (4-0) vs Law (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 11, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Taft School. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Wilcox RVT (3-1) vs O'Brien (2-2) - 10:00 AM
Kennedy (0-4) vs Derby (1-3) - 10:00 AM
New London (1-3) vs Bacon Academy (3-0) - 11:00 AM
Woodland Regional (4-0) vs Crosby (2-2) - 11:00 AM
Griswold (2-1) vs Woodstock Academy (0-3) - 12:00 PM
Choate Rosemary Hall School (2-2) vs Taft School (0-0) - 3:00 PM
Avon Old Farms (4-0) vs Hotchkiss School (0-0) - 3:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here