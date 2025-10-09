High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on October 9

Robin Erickson

No. 2 Avon Old Farms takes on Hotchkiss School on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
There are 41 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 9 through October 11, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 7 Hand looks to stay undefeated on Friday against the Cheshire Rams. Then, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms takes on Hotchkiss School at 3:30 p.m.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There's only one game scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 9. You can follow this game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Platt Tech (3-1) vs Bullard-Havens (1-3) - 6 p.m.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 33 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 9 Windsor taking on Enfield. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Prince (2-2) vs Amistad (0-3) - 4:00 PM

Vinal (0-3) vs Cheney (1-3) - 6:00 PM

Waterford (3-1) vs Ledyard (3-1) - 6:00 PM

Gilbert (1-3) vs Torrington (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Southington (2-2) vs New Britain (3-1) - 6:00 PM

Wilby (1-3) vs Oxford (1-3) - 6:00 PM

East Haven (0-4) vs Wilbur Cross (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Cheney (1-3) vs Sheehan (3-1) - 6:00 PM

Windsor (4-0) vs Enfield (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Cromwell (4-0) vs Weaver (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Glastonbury (2-2) vs Manchester (1-3) - 6:00 PM

Fairfield Prep (3-1) vs West Haven (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Holy Cross (3-1) vs Ansonia (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Ellington (3-1) vs Coventry (1-3) - 6:30 PM

Rockville (4-0) vs Stafford (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Watertown (0-4) vs St. Paul Catholic (1-3) - 6:30 PM

Valley Regional (3-0) vs North Branford (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) vs Morgan (0-4) - 6:30 PM

Farmington (2-2) vs Newington (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Bassick (1-3) vs Lyman Hall (4-1) - 6:30 PM

East Hartford (1-3) vs Simsbury (0-4) - 6:30 PM

New London (1-3) vs East Lyme (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Sheehan (3-1) vs Xavier (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Wolcott (3-1) vs Seymour (4-0) - 7:00 PM

North Haven (3-1) vs Notre Dame (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Guilford (3-1) vs Shelton (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Waterbury Career Academy (4-0) vs Naugatuck (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Hall (2-2) vs Bristol Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM

South Windsor (2-2) vs Conard (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Hamden (0-4) vs Hillhouse (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Cheshire (2-2) vs Hand (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Harding (2-2) vs Amity Regional (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Branford (4-0) vs Law (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There are seven games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 11, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Taft School. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Wilcox RVT (3-1) vs O'Brien (2-2) - 10:00 AM

Kennedy (0-4) vs Derby (1-3) - 10:00 AM

New London (1-3) vs Bacon Academy (3-0) - 11:00 AM

Woodland Regional (4-0) vs Crosby (2-2) - 11:00 AM

Griswold (2-1) vs Woodstock Academy (0-3) - 12:00 PM

Choate Rosemary Hall School (2-2) vs Taft School (0-0) - 3:00 PM

Avon Old Farms (4-0) vs Hotchkiss School (0-0) - 3:30 PM

