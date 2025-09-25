Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from September 25 through September 27, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Connecticut's top teams as No. 9 West Haven takes on No. 7 Staples at 7:00 PM in a top-ten showdown. Meanwhile, undefeated No. 6 Killingly travels to take on Law.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, September 25, kicking off with Woodstock Academy taking on Plainfield at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Woodstock Academy (0-2) vs Plainfield (1-1) - 6:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic (0-2) vs Wilby (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Conard (1-1) vs Maloney (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Rocky Hill (1-1) vs Bloomfield (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Hall (1-1) vs Simsbury (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 7 Staples taking on No. 9 West Haven at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Stonington (0-2) vs New London (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Plainville (1-1) vs Tolland (0-2) - 6:00 PM
New Fairfield (3-0) vs Lewis Mills (1-1) - 6:00 PM
East Haven (0-2) vs East Lyme (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Montville (0-2) vs Waterford (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Amistad (0-2) vs Hillhouse (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Farmington (0-2) vs Edwin O. Smith (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Newington (2-0) vs Enfield (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Abbott (0-2) vs Cheney (0-2) - 6:00 PM
New Britain (2-0) vs Fairfield Prep (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Rockville (2-0) vs Granby Memorial (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Pomperaug (1-1) vs Sheehan (1-1) - 6:30 PM
RHAM (0-2) vs Middletown (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Morgan (0-2) vs North Branford (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Haddam-Killingworth (2-0) vs Weaver (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Newtown (1-1) vs Windsor (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Ledyard (2-0) vs Griswold (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Fitch (2-0) vs Amity Regional (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Greenwich (2-0) vs Notre Dame (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Hand (2-0) vs Brookfield (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Bristol Eastern (0-2) vs Berlin (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Holy Cross (1-1) vs Watertown (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Killingly (2-0) vs Law (2-0) - 7:00 PM
West Haven (1-1) vs Staples (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lyman Hall (1-2) vs Foran (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (0-2) vs Ellington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (1-1) vs Seymour (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (1-1) vs Southington (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Platt (1-1) vs Wethersfield (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (1-1) vs New Milford (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Woodland Regional (2-0) vs Naugatuck (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Manchester (0-2) vs Trumbull (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gilbert (0-2) vs Derby (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wolcott (1-1) vs Kennedy (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Bristol Central (0-2) vs North Haven (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hamden (0-2) vs Ridgefield (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (2-0) vs Cheshire (2-0) - 7:00 PM
East Hartford (0-2) vs McMahon (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Glastonbury (1-1) vs Danbury (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, September 26, kicking off with Torrington taking on Crosby at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Torrington (1-1) vs Crosby (1-1) - 10:00 AM
Thames River (0-2) vs O'Brien (2-0) - 10:30 AM
Windham (1-1) vs Bacon Academy (2-0) - 11:00 AM
Joel Barlow (1-1) vs Northwest Catholic (2-0) - 11:00 AM
Wilbur Cross (0-1) vs Harding (1-1) - 11:00 AM
Avon (0-2) vs South Windsor (0-2) - 11:00 AM
Branford (2-0) vs East Catholic (1-1) - 12:00 PM
Avon Old Farms (2-0) vs Buckingham Browne & Nichols (0-0) - 2:00 PM
Prince (1-1) vs Platt Tech (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Stamford (0-2) vs Guilford (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Ansonia (1-1) vs Waterbury Career Academy (2-0) - 6:00 PM
