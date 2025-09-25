High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on September 25

Robin Erickson

No. 4 Avon Old Farms look to stay undefeated against Buckingham Browne & Nichols on Saturday at 2:00 PM.
There are 54 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from September 25 through September 27, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Connecticut's top teams as No. 9 West Haven takes on No. 7 Staples at 7:00 PM in a top-ten showdown. Meanwhile, undefeated No. 6 Killingly travels to take on Law.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are five games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, September 25, kicking off with Woodstock Academy taking on Plainfield at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Woodstock Academy (0-2) vs Plainfield (1-1) - 6:00 PM

St. Paul Catholic (0-2) vs Wilby (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Conard (1-1) vs Maloney (2-0) - 6:30 PM

Rocky Hill (1-1) vs Bloomfield (0-2) - 6:30 PM

Hall (1-1) vs Simsbury (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 7 Staples taking on No. 9 West Haven at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Stonington (0-2) vs New London (1-1) - 5:00 PM

Plainville (1-1) vs Tolland (0-2) - 6:00 PM

New Fairfield (3-0) vs Lewis Mills (1-1) - 6:00 PM

East Haven (0-2) vs East Lyme (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Montville (0-2) vs Waterford (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Amistad (0-2) vs Hillhouse (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Farmington (0-2) vs Edwin O. Smith (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Newington (2-0) vs Enfield (2-0) - 6:00 PM

Abbott (0-2) vs Cheney (0-2) - 6:00 PM

New Britain (2-0) vs Fairfield Prep (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Rockville (2-0) vs Granby Memorial (1-1) - 6:30 PM

Pomperaug (1-1) vs Sheehan (1-1) - 6:30 PM

RHAM (0-2) vs Middletown (2-0) - 6:30 PM

Morgan (0-2) vs North Branford (1-1) - 6:30 PM

Haddam-Killingworth (2-0) vs Weaver (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Newtown (1-1) vs Windsor (2-0) - 6:30 PM

Ledyard (2-0) vs Griswold (1-1) - 6:30 PM

Fitch (2-0) vs Amity Regional (1-1) - 6:30 PM

Greenwich (2-0) vs Notre Dame (0-2) - 6:30 PM

Hand (2-0) vs Brookfield (2-0) - 6:30 PM

Bristol Eastern (0-2) vs Berlin (2-0) - 6:30 PM

Holy Cross (1-1) vs Watertown (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Killingly (2-0) vs Law (2-0) - 7:00 PM

West Haven (1-1) vs Staples (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Lyman Hall (1-2) vs Foran (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (0-2) vs Ellington (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Oxford (1-1) vs Seymour (2-0) - 7:00 PM

St. Joseph (1-1) vs Southington (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Platt (1-1) vs Wethersfield (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Norwalk (1-1) vs New Milford (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Woodland Regional (2-0) vs Naugatuck (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Manchester (0-2) vs Trumbull (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Gilbert (0-2) vs Derby (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Wolcott (1-1) vs Kennedy (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Bristol Central (0-2) vs North Haven (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Hamden (0-2) vs Ridgefield (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Wilton (2-0) vs Cheshire (2-0) - 7:00 PM

East Hartford (0-2) vs McMahon (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Glastonbury (1-1) vs Danbury (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 10 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, September 26, kicking off with Torrington taking on Crosby at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Torrington (1-1) vs Crosby (1-1) - 10:00 AM

Thames River (0-2) vs O'Brien (2-0) - 10:30 AM

Windham (1-1) vs Bacon Academy (2-0) - 11:00 AM

Joel Barlow (1-1) vs Northwest Catholic (2-0) - 11:00 AM

Wilbur Cross (0-1) vs Harding (1-1) - 11:00 AM

Avon (0-2) vs South Windsor (0-2) - 11:00 AM

Branford (2-0) vs East Catholic (1-1) - 12:00 PM

Avon Old Farms (2-0) vs Buckingham Browne & Nichols (0-0) - 2:00 PM

Prince (1-1) vs Platt Tech (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Stamford (0-2) vs Guilford (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Ansonia (1-1) vs Waterbury Career Academy (2-0) - 6:00 PM

