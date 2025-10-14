High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Oct. 14, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 8-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Richard Sarpong scored in each game as Woodstock Academy defeated Andrew Osborne Academy, 3-1, and Western Reserve Academy, 4-0, in the Western Reserve PPL Crossover event. Alex Tevez Escobar scored twice in the win over WRA.
2. Taft School [Conn.], 11-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Taft survived a challenging week with a 2-1 win over Berkshire School and a 3-2 decision over Worcester Academy. Alex Calabro converted a late second-half penalty kick to carry the team to the win over Berkshire.
3. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-0-0
League: Independent
Notes: Northwood did not play any prep schools last week. The team has upcoming matches with Berkshire School and Mount St. Charles.
4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 10-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Makai Badeau scored twice in each match last week as Loomis Chaffee routed Salisbury School, 12-0, and Williston Northampton, 6-0. Trevor Steele scored in each match, as well.
5. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 9-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nobles rolled up 13 goals in wins over St. Mark's and Thayer Academy last week, running the team's ISL record to a league-best 7-0. Nobles is four points clear of second-place Rivers School.
6. Milton Academy [Mass.], 7-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Emmanuel Cheyo, a junior, scored the game winners in both of Milton Academy's victories last week. Cheyo's first goal of the week gave Milton a 2-0 lead in what ended up a 2-1 win over Roxbury Latin. He then scored the lone goal in a victory over Buckingham Browne & Nichols.
7. Berkshire School [Mass.], 6-4-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After a heartbreaking late 2-1 loss to No. 2 Taft School, Berkshire bounced back with a 5-0 thrashing over Suffield Academy.
8. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 8-2-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Suffield Academy rolled Pomfret School 8-0 in a midweek match, but lost big to Berkshire School, 5-0, on Saturday. Suffield was playing short-handed due to injuries, and its star player, Indiana commit Michael Adu-Gyamfi is now out for the season.
9. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 8-3-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: It was a rough week for Western Reserve, first losing to Cuyahoga Christian Academy and then splitting its matches at the Western Reserve PPL Crossover event, beating winless High Mowing and losing to undefeated Woodstock Academy.
10. Pennington School [N.J.], 7-3-0
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Alexandre Ben Amou scored twice and added an assist as Pennington handled perennial local public school power Hunterdon Central 5-1. The Big Red then capped the two-win week with a 2-0 victory over Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), with Ben Amou and Matthew Addai scoring the goals.
11. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 10-2-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Choate started the week with a draw against unranked Williston Northampton and ended the week with an upset loss to Kent School. In between those contests, Choate edged Hopkins School to remain among the top teams again this week.
12. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 6-1-3
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Belmont Hill was held to draws by league rivals St. George's and St. Sebastian's last week.
13. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 8-3-1
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Wins over Kiski School and Spire Academy at the Western Reserve PPL Crossover lifted Hoosac to second place in the PPL standings this week.
14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 9-0-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: A midweek 4-3 victory over Bridgton Academy was the highlight in a two-win week that keeps Mount St. Charles undefeated at the midway point of the season.
15. Rivers School [Mass.], 5-3-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: After a rough start, Rivers School has strung together a six-match undefeated streak, highlighted by a win last week over former No. 11 Buckingham Browne & Nichols.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Brooks School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Hotchkiss School [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], Roxbury Latin [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].