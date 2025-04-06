Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (4/6/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is the Masuk Panthers, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. The Panthers didn't play but we don't drop them whatsoever because of that.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of the first full week of regular season games.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (4/6/2025)
1. Masuk (0-0)
The Panthers are coming off an undefeated season at 28-0 and being back senior Julia Bacoulis (Florida Gulf Coast commit), who batted .450 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 2024. On the mound, Bacoulis went 19-0 with a 0.80 earned run average and 259 strikeouts.
2. Ellington (1-0)
There's a lot to like about the Knights this season and one of them is the return of star pitcher Camryn Fisher. The ace pitcher was one of the state's best on the mound, going 20-1 with a incredible 0.20 earned run average and 324 strikeouts. The Knights opened the season with a 16-0 rout of Rockville.
3. Cheshire (1-0)
Coming in at the third spot in our rankings are the Rams, after they fell just short of winning it all in Class LL. With their only losses last season coming up against Masuk and Ludlowe, Cheshire began the season with a narrow 4-2 victory over Ludlowe.
4. Woodland Regional (1-0)
Starting off the season with a bang was the Hawks, as they cruised to a 17-4 win over Naugatuck. You have to really like the roster that Woodland Regional will be bringing back this spring, with senior ace pitcher Ella VanAlstyne returning to the mound. Last year as a junior, Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) went 13-1 with 140 strikeouts for the Hawks.
5. Coventry (0-0)
The Coventry Patriots finished the 2024 regular season with an impressive record of 23-2, but lose Elizabeth Mitchell to graduation from a year ago. Coventry still returns a bevy of solid hitters to the lineup and remain one of the state's top clubs.
6. St. Joseph (1-0)
Not far from the middle of the pack is the Cadets, who themselves a contender in Class L in a 2-0 victory over a very good North Haven squad. Katie Dzialo comes back for her junior campaign as she went 16-3 with 187 strikeouts in 2024.
7. Ludlowe (0-1)
Dropping the season opener 4-2 against Cheshire we feel like isn't a reason to really drop the Falcons too far down. Ludlowe's top player from a year ago returns is infielder Gina Solow (Albertus Magnus College commit), who batted .420 with 20 RBIs and 11 doubles in 2024.
8. North Haven (0-1)
One of the state's top power hitters is back in the lineup for the Nighthawks in Alexandra Anquillare. Last season as a junior the first baseman/outfielder belted five homers and drove in 38 runs. North Haven fell 2-0 against St. Joseph and is another team we won't penalized too heavy for its first game.
9. Guilford (0-0)
Guilford was the Cinderella story from a year ago in the Class L tournament as the No. 13 seed and nearly upended Masuk in the semifinals. The Grizzlies graduated a bit, but return an experienced team that could very well make another deep run.
10. Mercy (1-0)
The Tigers were a mixed bag at times during the middle of the 2024 season, but when it came down to it, Mercy was one of the state's best teams. Mercy opened the spring campaign up with a 7-4 victory over Ridgefield.
