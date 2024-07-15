Top returning Connecticut high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Connecticut high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 12-14 and the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Connecticut. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Constitution State.
The following is a list of top returning Connecticut quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
AJ Robinson, Windsor: Robinson showed he was one of the top sophomore passers all season long in 2023, with the quarterback completing 117-of-202 passes for 2,000 yards, 34 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions.
Charley Gulbin, Hamden Hall Country Day: One of the most efficient signal callers in the state was Gulbin from last season. The quarterback threw 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions along with throwing for 2,055 yards.
Ethan Nedinsky, Maloney: The Spartans’ quarterback was another quarterback that had a very efficient season as a junior. The signal caller completed 109-of-178 passes for 1,683 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five picks.
Nick Conlan, West Haven: The junior quarterback completed 137-of-226 passes for 2,067 yards and 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Conlan also rushed for 756 yards and added eight touchdowns.
Drew Caouette, Holy Cross: Caouette was highly efficient for Holy Cross in 2023 through the air. The signal caller completed 153-of-227 passes for 1,863 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Emanuel Sampel, Manchester: As a junior, Sampel had himself a strong 2023 campaign for Manchester under center. The quarterback finished the season completing 159-of-259 passes for 2,382 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Brady Ramsdell, Rockville: Another junior quarterback that really lit it up last season through the air was Ramsdell. In the 2023 season, Ramsdell completed 118-of-236 passes for 2,041 yards, 21 touchdowns and just a mere five interceptions.
Drayvn Roberts, East Hartford: Roberts was a dual-threat quarterback for East Hartford in 2023. The signal caller completed 84-of-159 passes for 1,507 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four picks. Also rushed for 1,222 yards and 19 touchdowns tossed.
Aaron Ladr, Ellington: The Knights' quarterback was efficient and taken care of the football, with only five interceptions this season. Ladr threw for 1,455 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Luke Robinson, New Canaan: Playing for a state title contending team, Robinson needed to be at the top of his game on a weekly basis. The quarterback lived up to that billing by throwing for 974 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two picks.
Vincent Burbank, Northwest Catholic: Burbank played well under center for Northwest Catholic, completing 114-of-181 passes for 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns.
AJ Sigel, North Branford: Though Sigel doesn't have quite the numbers Rossacci has on the ground, he's been pretty solid himself as a running quarterback. Averaging over 120 yards per game, Sigel has rushed for 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Anthony Cortello, Seymour: The sophomore signal caller had a solid 2023 season among the others on this list. Cortello completed 69-of-127 passes for 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Ethan Blaize, Waterbury Career Academy: Through nine games this season, Blaize impressed many around the state. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller completed 62-of-118 passes for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.
Harry Jones, Trumbull St. Joseph: Jones, who also plays baseball, had a solid first season under center. The freshman completed 99-of-229 passes for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn