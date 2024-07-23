Top returning Connecticut high school running backs heading into 2024 football season
Connecticut high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 12-14 and the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Connecticut. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Constitution State.
The following is a list of top returning Connecticut running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Dajoure Hollingsworth, Salisbury School: The Class of 2025 prospect put up some terrific numbers his junior year. Hollingsworth, a Massachusetts commitment, rushed for 1,576 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 2023.
Tommy Hansen, North Branford: Hansen not only performed on offense, but defense as well. Hansen at tailback has pushed for 1,760 yards on 268 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. At linebacker, Hansen made 65 tackles.
Amir Knighton, Rockville: Knighton was an athlete that made plays on both sides of the ball. The junior rushed for 1,594 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Knighton on defense compiled 36 tackles and picked off two passes.
Brady Rossacci, Choate: Far and away the state's leader in rushing when it comes to sophomores is Rossacci. The running back has carried the ball 316 times for 2,016 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Devin Cook, Fitch: Cook as a freshman contributed aplenty for Fitch this past 2023 season. The two-way player rushed for 897 yards on 131 carries, scoring six touchdowns. Also made 33 tackles and two for a loss on defense.
Nathan Craft, Holy Cross: The running back made plays on the ground and out of the backfield as well. Craft carried the rock 87 times for 438 yards, four touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 167 yards.
Yaxier Rivera, East Hartford: The Hornets' running back rushed for 1,620 yards on 234 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. Rivera will head into the 2024 campaign as one of the state's top backs.
Hashim Jones, Capital Prep Achievement First: Jones was a junior back that every defense had a hard time slowing down. The running back rushed for 1,285 yards on 111 attempts and scored 20 touchdowns.
John Manning, Windsor: Lining up as the go-to-back for Windsor, Manning made sure to make the most of his touches on the field. The tailback rushed for 1,234 yards on 172 attempts and scoring 15 times for the Warriors.
Joel Rey, Platt: The 5-foot-8, 165-poun sctaback was a hard takedown for many defenders across the state. Rey returns to the gridiron after putting up some solid numbers for the Panthers, rushing for 1,153 yards on 220 touches and finding pay dirt 11 times.
Will Rogers, Crosby: Whether Rogers was playing running back or linebacker, the sophomore was impressive for the Bulldogs. Rogers finished the 2023 campaign rushing for 557 yards on 88 carries and scored twice.
Hayden Allard, Killingly: Playing behind one of the top rushers in the state, Allard was still able to get his fair share of touches, yards and touchdowns. Allard rushed for 530 yards on 67 attempts and scored six times.
