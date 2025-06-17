Unforgettable Connecticut high school softball title game features 53 strikeouts, 373 pitches, 13 innings, one run
It's taken more than 24 hours to digest the softball game of the year in Connecticut and perhaps the country.
Foran junior pitcher Abby Corris threw a three-hitter over 13 innings and struck out 32, according to the New Canaan Advertiser, the third highest total in state history, and Olivia Gregory scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Lions (28-0) dethrowned three-time defending champion Woodland Regional 1-0 in a CIAC Class M state title game Sunday night at UConn's Burrill Family Field.
Corris three 133 of her 188 pitches for strikes to improve to 27-0 with 356 strikeouts in 180.1 innings while allowing 16 earned runs and just 68 hits.
She outdueled Ella VanAlstyne who struck out 21, gave up five hits and walked two while throwing 185 pitches. The victory assured Foran the No. 1 spot in the High School On Si's final state rankings. Woodland Regional finished 29-1.
Corris' performance also led the Lions to their third state title and first since 2011 when Foran coach Gina Georgetti was a sophomore first baseman and hit .392 as a player. Corris told the Advertiser she had only her coach and teammates on her mind while breezing to her 11th shutout of the season while lowering her ERA to 0.62.
"I just thought about my team and I think about doing it for all the people in the dugout and on the field with me," she told reporter Will Aldam. "I just feels so awesome. I mean, the last time we were here was when our coach was here and it is so awesome that we got to lead her back to this moment."
Said Georgetti: "Abby Corris is just so amazing. She pushes through and she always puts the team first. You could not tell that she was tired througout the whole thing. She is a phenomenal teammate."
Corris told ABC affiliate WTNH: "We just play our Foran softball — have grit, heart and try our best."