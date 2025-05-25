Vote: Who is The Best Rising Senior Wide Receiver in Connecticut High School Football
Connecticut high school football teams may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent out of the Northeast region of the United States.
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school receivers in recent years, with many top end receivers now heading to the collegiate level from Connecticut. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Constitution State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll for the top returning Connecticut wide receivers heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting ends Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 PM PT
Here are the nominations:
Andrew Esposito Jr., New Canaan
Esposito dominated in his junior season on the turf. He was awarded MaxPreps CT player of the year. He pulled in 1,280 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. On the defensive end he had two interceptions. He is a 3x state champ and has 20 and counting D1 offers.
Joey Montalvo, East Catholic
Last season Montalvo had 74 catches bringing his career amount up to 163. He led Connecticut in receiving yards with 1,548 as well as touchdowns, tying with Esposito with 21. He had 4 rushing touchdowns, 3 kick return touchdowns, threw one touchdown, and had 4 interceptions.
Grady Marks, Newtown
Marks does not have his offensive stats available, but he is a 6'4 wide receiver who like many lines up in the slot on defense. He had one kick return touchdown, 2 interceptions and 43 tackles. He is a captain of the track team, proving his speed translates to the field.
Quincy Lawson, Bristol Central
Lawson has been starting on both ends of the ball for two years now. In his junior season at Bristol Central he caught 15 passes for 257 yards. He scored 7 touchdowns and had 49 tackles amking him All-Conference.
Brayden O'Connor, Tolland
O'Connor had a great junior season at Tolland both offensively and defensively. He had 41 receptions for 7 touchdowns, accumulating 925 all purpose yards. On defense he had 6 interceptions and 34 tackles, making him CCC All Conference.
Hunter Allard, Killingly
As a tight end/wide receiver, Allard had plenty of looks on the offensive end. He had 588 yards on 23 catches, and also found the end zone 9 times. He was an ECC All Star and 2nd team on both Walter Camp and New Haven Register.
Kayden Davis, Northwest Catholic
In ten games last year Davis had 65 catches for 1,401 yards, putting himas one of the leaders in the state. He ahd 17 touchdowns and 92 tackles. He added 5 interceptions, one of them being a pick six. Davis was also named to 2024 CT All State and 2024 CCC All Conference.
Noah Albert, Bristol Eastern
Albert had 425 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in his junior season with Eastern. He had 50 tackles, 12 of which were for a loss and 1 interception.