Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Lineman in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI is starting off by compiling a list of the defensive linemen.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Friday, Aug. 29 at 11:59 PM ET
Kayden Bennett, Suffield Academy, senior
Bennett, an Illinois football commit, can play multiple positions on defense. He was a first-team all-NEPSAC and all-league nod and the team MVP for the Tigers last season.
Mekai Brown, Greenwich Country Day, junior
Brown, a Division I prospect, recorded 34 tackles (seven for a loss), six sacks, two pass deflections and two caused fumbles as an edge rusher last year.
Noah Frazier, Cheshire Academy, senior
Frazier, a University of Delaware football commit, finished with 42 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two sacks last season for the Cats.
Alhassan Iddrissu, St. Thomas More, senior
Iddrissu, who recently committed to UCF football, is a star edge rusher for the Chancellors.
Tyler McLaughlin, Montville, junior
McLaughlin is solid at the defensive end position for the Wolves.
Mason Leak, Avon Old Farms, senior
Leak is a standout defensive end who committed to play at Boston College. He transferred to Avon Old Farms from Bacon Academy for his final high school season.
Cooper Long, Salisbury School, senior
Long, a defensive end who can also play tight end, is a key defender for the Crimson Knights. Long committed to UMass football in June.
Jude Okeleke, The Taft School, senior
A Temple Owls football commit, Okeleke is a standout defensive lineman for the Big Red.
Corey Smith, Wethersfield, junior
A Class of 2027 prospect, Smith can play defensive end and tight end for the Eagles.
