Vote: Who is the Top Returning Running Back in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen, the best linebackers, the best defensive backs and the best quarterbacks.
Now, it’s time to switch to the other side of the ball and start by highlighting the best running backs.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 PM PT
Hayden Allard, Killingly, senior
Allard, a New Haven Register first-team all-state nod, ran for 2,117 yards and 42 touchdowns on 221 carries last season for Killingly. Allard averaged 9.6 yards per carry and had 2,563 all-purpose yards.
Jayden Allen, New Britain, senior
Allen, an all-conference honoree, ran the ball 202 times for 1,527 yards and 23 TDs last year for the Golden Hurricanes. He also averaged 138.8 yards per game on the ground.
Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy, senior
Ambursley had 1,603 rushing yards and 23 TDs on 205 carries for the Spartans in 2024. On defense, he racked up 39 tackles, an interception, four pass deflections, two caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Caleb Brickhouse, Platt Tech, senior
Brickhouse compiled 1,214 yards and 16 TDs on 139 carries last year for the Falcons. On defense, he had 24 tackles, an interception and two pass deflections.
Dante Casdia, Glastonbury, junior
Casdia had 1,504 rushing yards and 18 scores for the Guardians last season. He also had two receiving TDs.
Jordan Duke, Putnam Science Academy, senior
Duke is considered one of the standout running backs for the Mustangs this season.
Nathan Gray, St. Thomas More, senior
At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Gray is a solid running back for the Chancellors.
Malichi Greaves, St. Thomas More, senior
Greaves, a UConn football commit, is another efficient running back for the Chancellors.
Xavier Hairston, The Taft School, junior
Hairston transferred from Plainville to The Taft School and reclassified to 2027. As a sophomore last season, he ran for 1,307 yards and 15 TDs on 215 carries for the Blue Devils. He also had 1,760 yards from scrimmage and 18 total scores.
Joshua Headley, Bullard-Havens, senior
Headley rushed for 2,125 yards and 20 TDs on 272 carries last year for the Tigers.
Hector Lopez, Greenwich HS, senior
Lopez, a senior captain and all-FCIAC first team tailback this season, finished with 1,218 rushing yards, 1,592 all-purpose yards and 15 total TDs for the state champion Cardinals in 2024.
Christian Luciano, Amity Regional, senior
Luciano, a senior captain and fullback for the Spartans, ran for 1,787 yards and 23 total TDs last year. On defense, he racked up 55 tackles, four sacks, two caused fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.
Artie McCormack IV, North Haven, sophomore
McCormack compiled 1,063 rushing yards and 14 TDs as a freshman for the Nighthawks in 2024. On defense, he had 57 tackles, an interception, a pass deflection and a caused fumble.
Kharon Williams, Avon Old Farms, senior
Williams, a Division I prospect, has a good mix of size, speed, power and more as a running back for the Beavers.
Osi Yearwood, Salisbury School, junior
Yearwood, who previously played for Cromwell/Portland, is considered a top-notch and efficient running back for the Crimson Knights.
