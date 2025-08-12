Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Back in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen and the best linebackers.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best defensive backs.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed if you see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to highlight as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 11:59 PM ET
Hunter Allard, Killingly, senior
Allard, a standout at strong safety, recorded 102 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a caused fumble last year for the Redmen. As a tight end, Allard made 23 catches for 582 yards and nine touchdowns.
Noah Albert, Bristol Eastern, senior
At free safety, Albert finished with 50 tackles (12 for a loss) in 2024 for the Lancers. At receiver, Albert had 44 receptions for 426 yards and five TDs.
Jaiden Booth, Hartford Public, senior
Booth had 35 tackles, seven interceptions, six pass deflections and two caused fumbles for the Owls last season.
Carter Bowteck, New Fairfield, senior
Bowteck recorded 62 tackles and an interception for the Rebels in 2024.
Sean Bussey, Fitch, senior
Bussey capped his 2024 campaign for the Falcons with 79 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
Max Cappetto, St. Paul Catholic, senior
Cappetto finished with 61 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for the Falcons last year. The senior also ran for 577 yards and nine TDs in 2024.
Kayden Davis, Northwest Catholic, senior
At safety, the all-state and all-conference honoree recorded 92 tackles, five interceptions and a pick six for the Lions. At receiver, Davis had 65 catches for 1,401 yards and 17 TDs.
JT Gannon, Choate Rosemary Hall, junior
Gannon, originally a star athlete at Vestal High School in New York, reclassified to become a junior and transfer to Choate. The junior, who will be a two-way standout for the Wild Boars, had 111 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for Vestal in 2024. Gannon also had 61 receptions for 916 yards and seven TDs.
Tucker Larson, Sheehan, senior
Larson, at cornerback, had 52 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass deflections and a fumble recovery for the Titans last season. As a receiver, the senior had 32 catches for 544 yards and seven scores.
Jake Rios, St. Joseph, junior
Rios racked up 76 tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles for the Cadets last year. As a receiver, he had 35 catches for 487 yards and five TDs.
Cole St. Pierre, Shelton, junior
St. Pierre had 61 tackles, three sacks, four pass deflections, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery for the Gaels. The junior also contributed over 500 yards of offense and four TDs.
Sean Williams, Capital Prep/Achievement First, senior
Williams finished with 64 tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal for the Trailblazers in 2024. He also chipped in on offense with two receiving TDs.
