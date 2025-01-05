Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Softball Player In Connecticut For The 2025 Season?
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a look at some of the top high school softball players all over the country heading into the season.
We'll start with the state of Connecticut heading into the 2025 campaign.
There are thoasands of outstanding players around the country, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram (@highschoolonsi) and let us know about other players worthy of fans’ attention as we preview high school softball.
We provide you with 10 players that caught our eye from the 2024 season and we believe are the top returners for 2025.
Voting concludes February 23, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Camryn Fisher, Ellington
You can't have this list without starting with Fisher. The Appalachian State commitment was one of the best out of the New England region, going 20-1 last season with a 0.20 earned run average and 324 strikeouts.
Ashley Stimpson, Wilcox RVT
One of the state’s top hitters all season long was Stimpson. The junior infielder belted 12 home runs, 13 doubles, six triples, 57 RBIs with a .724 batting average.
Chloe Enger, Wilcox RVT
On the pitching side of things, Enger was a force for Wilcox RVT. The junior pitcher pitched 116 innings, went 18-3 with a 1.99 ERA and struck out 230 batters.
Francesca Colangelo, Lauralton Hall
When it came to striking batters out, Colangelo was the best in the state. The junior pitcher went 11-10 with a 2.06 ERA with three no hitters and 270 strikeouts.
Lily Jahne, Hale Ray
Sophomores started to hit the scene this spring and Jahne impressed on the mound. Jahne finished 16-5 with a 1.95 ERA and 256 strikeouts.
Lauren Vitarisi, North Branford
Whether it’s at the plate or on the mound, Vitarisi excelled. At the plate, Vitarisi batted .507 with six home runs, six triples, three doubles and 45 RBIs. On the mound, the sophomore went 5-0 with a 0.25 ERA and 43 strikeouts.
Olivia Lipps, Edwin O. Smith
One pitcher that had herself a strong 2024 campaign was Lipps. As a junior dynamo, Lipps boasted a 3.66 ERA with a 14-4 record and struck out 186 batters.
Molly Wilson, Parish Hill
You can't deny the strength Wilson has whenever she steps up to the plate. The Parish Hill slugger finished 2024 belting 13 homes runs, driving in 40 runs and having a .693 batting average. Is certainly a power hitter that should be on everyone's radar.
Julia Bacoulis, Masuk
Another pitcher that was tough to score off of was Bacoulis of Masuk. The pitcher had a 0.99 earned run average with a 13-0 record and fanned 177 batters. Also belted 10 home runs from the plate for the Panthers.
Alexandra Anquillare, North Haven
Anquillare last season was superb at the plate for North Haven, batting .500 with 41 hits, 38 runs driven in, five homers, nine doubles, two triples and scored 28 runs.
