Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (12/4/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading in the last week of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 27-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Paul Calandrelli, Hand
The Tigers' signal caller was the catalyst in Hand's 62-31 victory over Xavier, completing 14-of-20 passes for 207 yards and four scores.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jack Brunetti, QB, Woodland Regional
Brunetti was nearly perfect through the air in Woodland Regional's 68-13 victory over Seymour last week, completing 18-of-20 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns.
Johnny Gogas, RB, Pomperaug
There might not have been a performance better than Gogas' from last week across the board. Gogas in a 28-21 win over Notre Dame Prep, rushed for 347 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Quinn Sumner, QB, Killingly
Every single one of Sumner's passes went for a touchdown in Killingly's 47-0 win over Woodstock Academy, going 3-for-3 for 125 yards and three scores.
Alex Brown, RB, New Milford
Another running back that went off was Brown for New Milford, with the tailback rushing for a game-high 164 yards on 24 attempts and scoring three touchdowns.
Jayden Gray, ATH, Platt RVT
Whether it was as a special teamer or on defense, Gray made plays. The athlete totaled 61 yards in the return game and intercepted two passes in Platt RVT's 62-0 win over O'Brien RVT.
Troy Torres-Morey, RB, Windham
The freshman running back had a night in Windham's 52-32 victory over Montville, rushing for 126 yards on 11 touches and three touchdowns.
Joey Montalvo, WR/DB, East Catholic
Montalvo was superb on offense and defense in a 37-0 win over Northwest Catholic, hauling in eight passes for 150 yards, two scored and notching five tackles, two pass deflections.
Scott Romano, RB, Joel Barlow
It was the Thanksgiving week of running the football and it was no different for Joel Barlow in a 49-13 win over Weston. Romano rushed for 185 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.
Michael Walters, RB, Brookfield
In a 54-7 victory over Bethel last week, Walters ran wild on a minimum amount of attempts via the ground game. Walters finished with 207 yards on eight touches and three touchdowns.
Andrew Esposito, RB, New Canaan
Esposito was terrorizing the Darien defense in a 34-0 rout on Thanksgiving Day, rushing for 126 yards on just eight carries and scoring four times.
