Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Connecticut conference tournaments are underway, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 8 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cole Hill of West Haven.
Here are this week's nominees:.
Trevor Galligan, Wilton
Galligan stood on his head in net against Ridgefield in the FCIAC quarterfinals. The Warrior junior made 17 saves before Wilton ultimately fell short in triple overtime.
Grey Wildman, New Canaan
Wildman scored seven goals as the Rams dismantled St. Joseph in the FCIAC quarterfinals, 16-4.
Jake Carney, Ridgefield
Carney scored four goals against New Canaan in the Tigers’ loss. Carney scored the triple overtime winner to beat Wilton later in the week.
Brady Potyrala, Cheshire
Potyrala scored six goals and added three assists as the Rams dismantled Sheehan, 20-7.
Tommy Cruess, Holy Cross
Cruess netted two goals and assisted four more, leading Holy Cross to a 12-0 shutout over Watertown.
John Lewis, King
Lewis made 21 saves between the pipes for the Vikings in their 12-8 win over Berwick Academy.
Drew Delouchry, Valley Regional
Delouchry scored seven and tallied an assist in the Warriors’ 18-11 victory against Morgan.
Jake Correia, East Lyme
Correia dominated the faceoff in the Vikings’ 8-5 win over St. Bernard/Wheeler, winning 10 of 16 faceoffs, a 62.5% win percentage.