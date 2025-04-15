Vote: Who should be the Connecticut high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Constitution State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Connecticut high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Leah Chatfield, Naugatuck
First player on our list of standout Connecticut softball players is Chatfield, which the pitcher shut out Waterbury Career Academy, 12-0. Chatfield pitched five innings with zero hits and striking out 11 batters.
Carley Spearrin, Valley Regional
The Warriors' freshman had herself a big night in Valley Regional's 23-11 victory over Morga, going 3-for-6 with a double and five runs driven in.
Natalie Lutyen, Montville
The Montville ace led the charge in the team's 18-0 victory over Windham, with the pitcher going five innings, yielding only one hit and fanning three batters.
Eimy Rodriguez, Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy
Rodriguez was another player that was a run producer out of Connecticut, with the junior going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.
Siena Gambino, King
Looking at players who stood out at the plate, Gambino was nearly perfect when hitting at the plate. Gambino in a 19-5 win over Rye Country Day went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and four RBIs.
Emily Allen, Coginchaug Regional
Allen was another softball pitcher that impressed on the mound last week, with the senior hurler going five innings with no hits and striking out 12 batters.
Alexis Nisyrios, Kingswood Oxford
The Class of 2027 prospect pitched a one-hitter in Kingswood Oxford's 8-0 victory over Ethel Walker last week, pitching a complete game, allowing the one hit and striking out an impressive 17 batters.
Chloe Enger, Wilcox RVT
The Wilcox RVT senior pitcher was near un-hittable in the team's dominating 18-1 victory over Windsor Locks, with Enger going five innings and allowing just one run, one hit and striking out 14 batters.
Addison Patchell, Thomaston
In Thomaston's 17-3 victory over Wolcott RVT last week, Patchell's bat was red hot as she went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five runs driven in.
Lexi Falcioni, North Branford
North Branford has been playing some really good softball as of late, but the Thunderbirds can attribute that success to Falcioni's play at the plate. The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in a 19-3 win over Morgan.
Mia Cunningham, Seymour
The sophomore sensation was superb in Seymour's 21-0 rout of Derby last week, as Cunningham notched four hits, with one being a home run and seven RBIs.
Gabby Celozzi, Amity Regional
Celozzi has proven herself as one of the better pitchers this season for Amity Regional as the ace pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Reagan Salvatore, Southington
The Westfield State University commitment showed out at in a 14-0 victory over Middletown, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
