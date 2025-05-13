Vote: Who should be the Connecticut high school Softball Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Constitution State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Connecticut high school softball player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Camryn Fisher, Ellington
This could be an every week occurance when it comes to Fisher and being up for Player of the Week. Her performance in a 1-0 extra inning victory over Granby Memorial was certainly her most impressive yet, as the pitcher went 11 innings and fanned 32 batters.
Alexis Nisyrios, Kingswood Oxford
The sophomore pitcher was solid in the team's 14-2 victory over Miss Porter's, with Nisyrios going six innings of two-hit ball and striking out 11 batters.
Sydney Miller, Brookfield
Another pitcher that was at the top of her game last week was the junior Brookfield ace. Miller in a 12-2 win over Immaculate went the distance, going seven innings of 2-hit ball, no walks and struck out 12 batters.
Emma Giaccone, Haddam-Killingworth
Giaccone threw a perfect game in Haddam-Killingworth's 2-0 win over Valley Regional, with the pitcher going a full seven innings and striking out 12 batters.
Gianna DeLorenzo, Nonnewaug
The freshman impressed in the team's 19-1 victory over Gilbert, batting 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Sophie O'Connell, Danbury
O'Connell was raking in the Hatters' 14-0 victory over Greenwich, with the freshman belting two homers and driving in four runs.
Abigail Corris, Foran
One of the state's top junior pitchers in Corris shutdown the bats of Guilford in a 5-0 victory last week. Corris pitched a complete game 1-hitter, walking one batter and striking out 17.
Julia Bacoullis, Masuk
Not many players in the state of Connecticut can boast the kind of stat lines Bacoullis provides on a nightly basis. The senior dynamo hit a home run, drove in three runs and struck out eight batters in Masuk's 12-1 win over Pomperaug.
