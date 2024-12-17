Vote: Who was the 2024 Connecticut Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of Connecticut and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Connecticut Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of seven worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Aaron Champagne, QB, Masuk
Masuk won the Class MM state championship behind the play of Champagne under center for the Panthers. The sophomore signal caller ended the season completing 135-of-206 passes for 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Luke Robinson, QB, New Canaan
One of the state’s most efficient quarterbacks when it came to yardage and touchdowns was Robinson for the Class L state champion Rams. Robinson ended completing 161-of-227 (71 percent) passes for 2,048 yards, 28 touchdowns and just a mere two interceptions. Also rushed for three touchdowns.
Michael D’Angelo, QB, Greenwich
Leading Greenwich to the Class LL state championship over West Haven, 14-0, behind a strong season long performance at quarterback by D’Angelo. The senior dual-threat threw for 1,062 yards, 14 touchdowns and on the ground rushed for 1,034 and added 10 more scores.
Hayden Allard, RB/DB, Killingly
It was almost every week you could count on Allard coming up with huge rushing totals for Killingly on their way to the Class SS state championship. Allard finished rushing for 2,117 yards and scored 42 touchdowns on the ground. At cornerback, Allard made 46 tackles and intercepted three passes.
John Manning, RB, Windsor
It’s hard to deny someone like Manning off this list after the kind of season the running back just had. The senior rushed for 1,765 yards on 219 carries and scored 25 touchdowns. Manning has hauled in 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Joey Montalvo, ATH, East Catholic
When it came to playing on both sides and making plays, Montalvo was the model of consistency in the state. Playing at wide receiver, the junior hauled in 74 passes for 1,548 yards and 21 touchdowns. Also threw for 42 yards and rushed for 126, accounting for five more scores. Defensively, Montalvo totaled 56 tackles and four interceptions from free safety.
Jaedan Cobb, RB/LB, Crosby
Whether Cobb was asked to get it done at running back on offense or linebacker on defense, he put up some stellar numbers regardless. The senior two-way star compiled 922 yards on 95 carries and scored eight touchdowns and then flipped to defense and finished with 154 tackles, 2.5 going for loss and five sacks.
