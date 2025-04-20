Who is the best Connecticut high school baseball team halfway through the 2025 season?
The high school baseball season is in full effect in Connecticut. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look 10 of the top high school baseball teams so far in Connecticut, as we see it.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 PM PT.
Norwalk (6-0)
Norwalk continues their season undefeated, and the Bears have been just about perfect as we approach the second half of the season. In their most recent outing, their performance was summed into one game, as they had three pitchers combine for a one-hitter. Their defense has been the highlight of their season so far, limiting runs in every way possible.
Cheshire Academy (6-0)
Cheshire has done whatever it has taken to win. In a game they only scored 1 run, they made sure to hold their opponent to none, still securing the win. In two of their last three games, they have scored 17 runs and 18 in the other. They continue to be one of the top programs in Connecticut, and have been domiannt haflway through the 2025 season.
Fairfield Prep (3-1)
Of their four games so far this season, two of them have gone into extra innings; one of them they suffered their one loss in 9 innings, and the other they won in 8. They have had a tough schedule so far, but in their two 7-inning games they won 7-1 and 11-2 looking excellent in both games.
Southington (5-0)
The name of the game for Southington so far has been, play your best when it matters. In back to back games Southington was down 5-1 in the seventh inning, and 7-1 in the fifth. They won both games. Matter of fact, in the game they were down 5-1, they didn't just come back, they dominated and ended the game winning 15-5. They have been excellent halfway through the season.
Avon Old Farms (7-0)
Avon Old Farms is led by head coach Rob Dowling, who just became the programs all time winningest coach at 356. This team has a one of the toughest 9 man batting lineups in the state, and have scored at least 4 runs in every game this season.
Salisbury (10-2)
The Crimson Knights of Salisbury have been a concistent team this year in every area of the game. They haev the ability to win games even when the bats aren't hitting for them, winning their first three games of the season 3-2, 3-1, and 3-1. They also can win by just scoring a bunch of runs, because in their next three they scored 11, 8, and 13. Their two losses were against Canterbury and Paramount, two great schools.
Lyman Hall (9-1)
Lyman Hall opened the season going undefeated through 5 games, until dropping a game against Notre Dame 1-0. With one of the most impressive pitcher/defensive combos, Lyman hall has had three shutouts, and they have not allowed more than three runs in any game this season.
Canterbury (5-1)
Canterbury's only loss of the season was their most recent, where they faced Salisbury for the second straight game. Their season has been fueled by their bats. They scored 18 runs in a game against Harvey, 10 in another game where they won 10-0 against Greenwich Country Day. They have been one of the best schools in the state at developing players, and this season has been no different.
Kingswood Oxford (6-1)
Kingswood Oxford has been great so far this season, just dorpping one game so far against Avon Old Farms. In each of their six wins so far, they have scored 5 or more runs including 13 against Choate Rosemary Hall, 11 versus Trinity Pawling, and 8 against Loomis Chaffee and Kent.
Taft (6-3)
Taft has suffered three losses so far, and is the team with the most losses on the list. Fortunately those three losses were against Avon Old Farms, Trinity Pawling, and Kingswood Oxford, which are three very elite teams. In their wins they have been exceptional, outscoring their opponents 71 to 21 and winning multiple games by over 10 runs.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.