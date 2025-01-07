Windsor’s John Manning Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Connecticut Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Windsor’s John Manning has been voted High School On SI’s Connecticut Player of the Year. Manning won the voting with 22,288 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Connecticut Football Player of the Year?
John Manning, RB, Windsor
It’s hard to deny someone like Manning off this list after the kind of season the running back just had. The senior rushed for 1,765 yards on 219 carries and scored 25 touchdowns. Manning has hauled in 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi