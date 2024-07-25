10 Delaware high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Delaware high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Blue Hen State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Delaware. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Blue Hen State.
The following is a list of top returning Delaware quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
RJ Matthews, Howard: Undoubtedly the state's top quarterback from the 2023 season was Howard's Matthews. The signal caller put up some massive numbers, completing 181-of-321 passes for 3,186 yards, 37 touchdowns and just six picks. Matthews has an offer from Robert Morris and interest from numerous others.
Xavier Brown, Hodgson Vo-Tech: Brown put up some stellar numbers his junior campaign for Vo-Tech. The quarterback finished the 2023 campaign completing 137-of-229 passes for 1,944 yards and 12 touchdowns. Expect the quarterback to surpass the 2,000-yard plateau this fall.
Jacon Tiberi, Smyrna: The Eagles' signal caller was consistent week to week, despite the team finishing with a 4-7 record. Tiberi in 2023 ended the season completing 93-of-134 passes for 1,433 yards and 12 touchdowns to just one interception.
Miles Kempski, Archmere Academy: Kempski kept the Auks' offense on the move steadily in 2023 and his numbers show he's primed for a big 2024. The quarterback ended up completing 86 passes for 1,503 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Evan Budinger, Red Lion Christian: The Red Lion Christian starting quarterback looked good all throughout the 2023 season, throwing for 1,831 yards and 16 touchdowns versus just seven interceptions.
Odell Teel, Delaware Military Academy: Teel accounted for 1,349 all-purpose yards of offense and seven touchdowns this season for Delaware Military Academy. He also plays defensive end recording eight tackles and three sacks.
Josiah Everett, William Penn: Everett led the way when it came down to touchdowns versus interceptions. The freshman has threw for 1,654 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Drew Marks, Smyrna: Marks was one of the leaders among freshmen quarterbacks in Delaware last season as the signal caller has completed 85-of-132 passes for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cole Andrews, St. Elizabeth: The St. Elizabeth quarterback has had a strong fall campaign so far as Andrews has completed 68-of-165 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jameson Tingle, Cape Henlopen: Tingle had seen time in the secondary and under center for the Vikings in 2023. The quarterback/defensive back as a freshman completed 92-of-164 passes for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns.
