Delaware high school football final scores, results — September 11-13, 2025
The 2025 Delaware high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Thursday, Sept. 11
First State Military 44, DuPont 6
Friday, Sept. 12
Appoquinimink 41, George Washington 0
Brandywine 22, Newark 6
Caesar Rodney 37, Mount Carmel (MD) 0
Caravel Academy 39, St. Georges Tech 7
Concord 46, Early College 0
Delcastle Technical 44, Dickinson 0
Good Counsel (MD) 31, Middletown 14
Hodgson Vo-Tech 8, Delaware Military Academy 6
Howard 44, McKean 0
Indian River 43, Milford 8
Lake Forest 35, Cape Henlopen 14
Newark Charter 22, Tatnall 21
Odessa 21, Glasgow 8
Polytech 25, Conrad Science 23
Red Lion Christian 53, Delaware County Christian 0
Seaford 21, Colonel Richardson (MD) 18
Smyrna 40, Frederick (MD) 24
Sussex Central 40, Woodbridge 6
Tower Hill 38, St. Andrews 8
Sat., Sept 13
Christiana 21, Mount Pleasant 13
Delmar 29, Wilmington Friends 14
St. Elizabeth 34, Wilmington Charter 13
St. Mark's 31, Archmere Academy 28