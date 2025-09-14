High School

Delaware high school football final scores, results — September 11-13, 2025

See every final score from this week of Delaware high school football

Gary Adornato

Newark Charter senior Ajay Bonis (22) hangs on to the ball and fends off Tatnall junior Joseph Datilio (5) during the football game at Tatnall in Greenville on Sept. 12, 2025. Newark Charter won 22-21.
Newark Charter senior Ajay Bonis (22) hangs on to the ball and fends off Tatnall junior Joseph Datilio (5) during the football game at Tatnall in Greenville on Sept. 12, 2025. Newark Charter won 22-21. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Delaware high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 11

First State Military 44, DuPont 6

Friday, Sept. 12

Appoquinimink 41, George Washington 0

Brandywine 22, Newark 6

Caesar Rodney 37, Mount Carmel (MD) 0

Caravel Academy 39, St. Georges Tech 7

Concord 46, Early College 0

Delcastle Technical 44, Dickinson 0

Good Counsel (MD) 31, Middletown 14

Hodgson Vo-Tech 8, Delaware Military Academy 6

Howard 44, McKean 0

Indian River 43, Milford 8

Lake Forest 35, Cape Henlopen 14

Newark Charter 22, Tatnall 21

Odessa 21, Glasgow 8

Polytech 25, Conrad Science 23

Red Lion Christian 53, Delaware County Christian 0

Seaford 21, Colonel Richardson (MD) 18

Smyrna 40, Frederick (MD) 24

Sussex Central 40, Woodbridge 6

Tower Hill 38, St. Andrews 8

Sat., Sept 13

Christiana 21, Mount Pleasant 13

Delmar 29, Wilmington Friends 14

St. Elizabeth 34, Wilmington Charter 13

St. Mark's 31, Archmere Academy 28

