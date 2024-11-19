Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Delaware high school football playoffs are into the semifinals after an exciting weekend of first-round matchups.
In the Class 3A bracket the Salesianum Sallies took home a convincing 35-0 victory against Cape Henlopen. They will face Sussex Central in the next round.
Meanwhile, Middletown dominated Hodgson Vo-Tech, winning by 41 points.
A quick look into the Class 2A bracket shows Caravel taking a huge victory over Laurel, moving on to face Woodbridge.
>>Delaware high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 DIAA football playoffs.
Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets
Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus semifinal matchups:
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
Salesianum vs. Sussex Central
7 p.m. Friday
St. Georges Tech vs. Middletown
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
Caravel vs. Woodbridge
7 p.m. Friday
Red Lion Christian Academy vs. Howard
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship
Class 1A
Semifinal matchups
Indian River vs. Polytech
7 p.m. Friday
Tatnall vs. Brandywine
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports