High School

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Delaware high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups and game times

Robin Erickson

Salesianum takes on Sussex Central in the Class 3A semifinals.
Salesianum takes on Sussex Central in the Class 3A semifinals. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Delaware high school football playoffs are into the semifinals after an exciting weekend of first-round matchups.

In the Class 3A bracket the Salesianum Sallies took home a convincing 35-0 victory against Cape Henlopen. They will face Sussex Central in the next round.

Meanwhile, Middletown dominated Hodgson Vo-Tech, winning by 41 points.

A quick look into the Class 2A bracket shows Caravel taking a huge victory over Laurel, moving on to face Woodbridge.

>>Delaware high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 DIAA football playoffs.

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets

Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus semifinal matchups:

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

Salesianum vs. Sussex Central

7 p.m. Friday

St. Georges Tech vs. Middletown

7 p.m. Friday

2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

Caravel vs. Woodbridge

7 p.m. Friday

Red Lion Christian Academy vs. Howard

7 p.m. Friday

2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship

Class 1A

Semifinal matchups

Indian River vs. Polytech

7 p.m. Friday

Tatnall vs. Brandywine

7 p.m. Friday

2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Home/Delaware