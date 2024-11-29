Predicting the winners of the 2024 Delaware high school football state championships
The 2024 Delaware high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
Now on tap is the final weekend for Delaware high school football with the state title games taking place this Friday-Saturday.
Here are our Delaware high school football predictions, from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus state championship matchups/game times:
Delaware high school football state championship predictions
Class 3A
State championship matchup
Salesianum (11-1) vs. Middletown (10-2)
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship
Prediction: Salesianum, 27-14
Class 2A
State championship matchup
Caravel (13-0) vs. Howard (9-3)
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship
Prediction: Caravel, 35-21
Class 1A
State championship matchup
Indian River (11-1) vs. Tatnall (12-0)
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship
Prediction: Tatnall 30, Indian River 27
