Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (5/21/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Back at the No. 1 spot is Caravel Academy as they have won three straight games heading into the postseason. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's seventh week of games, as we see it.
1. Caravel Academy (14-3)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel Academy had won seven games in a row, including victories over teams like Bohemia Manor, Mardela, North East and Sussex Tech. The Buccaneers have won three straight games since a 3-1 loss to Appoquinimink, defeating Conrad Science, Indian River and Sussex Academy.
2. Lake Forest (19-1)
The Spartans had started off the season with seventeen straight victories before losing their first game, a 5-4 loss to Laurel. Lake Forest makes a big jump up in our rankings this week as they defeated top-ranked Cape Henlopen, 4-2, on Monday.
3. Cape Henlopen (18-1)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 16-1 start with a 1.46 earned run average and has struck out 124 batters. Cape Henlopen dropped its first game of the season in a 4-2 loss to Lake Forest (see above).
4. Delmar (12-4)
Since back-to-back losses against Caravel Academy and Mardela, the Wildcats have won six straight games versus Caesar Rodney, Delmarva Christian, Indian River, Seaford, Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech.
5. Polytech (15-4)
The Panthers move down a spot in this week's rankings and were on a 7-game winning streak before falling in a 5-1 loss Cape Henlopen recently. Polytech finished out the regular season with a 14-4 victory over Red Lion Christian Academy.
6. St. Mark's (15-3)
The Spartans had moved up once again as they were once winners of 10 in a row. St. Mark handed Appoquinimink its first loss of the season, a 5-3 win, recently. St. Mark's dropped their third game of the season, a 7-6 loss to Sussex Central, last week.
7. Appoquinimink (16-2)
Dropping down several spots from the No. 1 ranking is the Jaguars, who dropped their first game of the season in a 5-3 loss to St. Mark's. Appoquinimink had reeled off 15 straight before losing its first contest against St. Mark's and then fell to Smyrna. The Jaguars soundly defeated Newark Charter School, 14-1.
8. Sussex Academy (13-6)
The Seahawks have been playing well as of late, winning five out of their last six games. Sussex Academy's one loss came against Delmar, 6-0. Last game of the season against second-ranked Caravel Academy was highly contested and the Seahawks narrowly fell, 2-1.
9. Woodbridge (12-7)
The Raiders have been easily one of the state's top teams behind the timely pitching of Makyala Lessner, who is 8-5 on the season with a 2.13 ERA and has struck out 86 batters.
10. Concord (15-3)
When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 233 runs through eighteen contests. Concord had racked up nine straight victories before losing to Red Lion Christian Academy, 10-9.
