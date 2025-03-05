Elite Coach Tamika Dudley Joins The St. James as Academy Head Coach and Director of Girls Basketball
Northern Virginia native Tamika Dudley is embarking on a new journey after a successful stint at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.
The St. James Performance Academy, based in Springfield, Va., announced on Monday that Dudley would become the Academy Head Coach and Director of Girls Basketball.
The two-time Hall of Fame inductee has established herself as one of the nation’s top high school basketball coaches, leading Sidwell Friends to multiple national, state and conference championships.
Over the weekend, Dudley guided Sidwell Friends to the 2025 DCSAA Class AA Basketball State Championship.
“I’m excited for this next chapter with The St. James,” said Dudley. “This program has incredible potential, and I’m looking forward to working with young athletes who are motivated to push themselves. My goal is to create a culture of excellence where players develop the skills, confidence, and mindset to succeed both on and off the court.”
During her tenure at Sidwell Friends, Dudley guided the Quakers to an undefeated 30-0 campaign in 2021-22, finishing as the nation’s top-ranked team. Dudley’s 2022-23 team finished ranked No. 2 in the country.
Dudley has helped numerous student-athletes earn Division I scholarships throughout her coaching career including Kiki Rice (UCLA), Jadyn Donovan (Duke), Zania Socka-Nguemen (UCLA) and her daughter, Kendall Dudley, who plays at UCLA.
“Tamika Dudley’s impact on the game speaks for itself,” said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer at The St. James. “She has a track record of elevating programs and preparing athletes for success at the highest levels. Her leadership, experience, and ability to develop players make her the perfect fit to grow our basketball program.”
Prior to her six-year stint at Sidwell Friends, Dudley spent eight seasons coaching at Woodbridge Senior High School in Northern Virginia. She led her alma mater to the 2019 state championship and guided the program to a 131-75 record during her tenure.
Dudley’s coaching philosophy emphasizes skill development, leadership and player growth. In 2024, Dudley joined USA Basketball as an assistant coach for the Women’s Nike Hoop Summit team where she helped guide the nation’s top high school seniors in international competition.
