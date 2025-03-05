High School

Elite Coach Tamika Dudley Joins The St. James as Academy Head Coach and Director of Girls Basketball

After leading Sidwell Friends to national prominence, Dudley brings her championship pedigree and player development expertise to The St. James Performance Academy in Virginia

Brandy Simms

Tamika Dudley is departing as head coach of Sidwell Friends to take a similar post at St. James Performance Academy in Virginia.
/ Long Island University

Northern Virginia native Tamika Dudley is embarking on a new journey after a successful stint at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. 

The St. James Performance Academy, based in Springfield, Va., announced on Monday that Dudley would become the Academy Head Coach and Director of Girls Basketball. 

The two-time Hall of Fame inductee has established herself as one of the nation’s top high school basketball coaches, leading Sidwell Friends to multiple national, state and conference championships. 

Over the weekend, Dudley guided Sidwell Friends to the 2025 DCSAA Class AA Basketball State Championship. 

“I’m excited for this next chapter with The St. James,” said Dudley. “This program has incredible potential, and I’m looking forward to working with young athletes who are motivated to push themselves. My goal is to create a culture of excellence where players develop the skills, confidence, and mindset to succeed both on and off the court.” 

During her tenure at Sidwell Friends, Dudley guided the Quakers to an undefeated 30-0 campaign in 2021-22, finishing as the nation’s top-ranked team. Dudley’s 2022-23 team finished ranked No. 2 in the country. 

Dudley has helped numerous student-athletes earn Division I scholarships throughout her coaching career including Kiki Rice (UCLA), Jadyn Donovan (Duke), Zania Socka-Nguemen (UCLA) and her daughter, Kendall Dudley, who plays at UCLA. 

“Tamika Dudley’s impact on the game speaks for itself,” said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer at The St. James. “She has a track record of elevating programs and preparing athletes for success at the highest levels. Her leadership, experience, and ability to develop players make her the perfect fit to grow our basketball program.” 

Prior to her six-year stint at Sidwell Friends, Dudley spent eight seasons coaching at Woodbridge Senior High School in Northern Virginia. She led her alma mater to the 2019 state championship and guided the program to a 131-75 record during her tenure. 

Dudley’s coaching philosophy emphasizes skill development, leadership and player growth. In 2024, Dudley joined USA Basketball as an assistant coach for the Women’s Nike Hoop Summit team where she helped guide the nation’s top high school seniors in international competition. 

Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.