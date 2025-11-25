Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 3A Preseason Player Of The Year
The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.
High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.
The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.
The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.
Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 3A Preseason Player Of The Year
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake
Turner averaged over 20 points per game last year, adding 6/6 rebounds, three assists and three steals a night.
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee
Wolfswinkel posted just under 20 points a night as a sophomore, adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 assists.
Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
Last year, Schisel averaged 18 points and 5.5 steals per game along with four assists and four rebounds.
Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian
Oetker was a double-double machine last year, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds while also recording almost six steals and five assists.
Riley Mayer, Okoboji
Meyer, during her sophomore season, posted 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game.
McKinzie See, Oelwein
See is coming off a season in which she averaged almost 18 points and over eight rebounds, adding 3.3 steals a game.
Ava Leichtman, New Hampton
Leichtman looks to build off her sophomore season in which she posted 17 points, five rebounds and nearly two steals per game.
Bentley Bliek, Western Christian
Bliek averaged a double-double last year, recording 10 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis
Hutcheson filled the box score, averaging 13 points, 5.8 steals, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game a season ago.
