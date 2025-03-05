FHSAA Class 5A State Semifinal
St. Petersburg vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)
St. Petersburg faces Pompano Beach Blanche Ely in a Class 5A state semifinal beginning at 7 p.m. The winner will square off against Ponte Vedra for the 5A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ponte Vedra advanced after knocking off Leesburg 54-47 in three overtime sessions earlier today.
The St. Petersburg Green Devils (18-11) are led by freshman point guard Nijuan Harris, who is averaging 27 points and six rebounds. Additionally, junior guard Emir Gainer is averaging 14 points.
Blanche Ely (18-9) is led by senior guard Dylan Hanna, who is averaging 16 points and senior guard Jayelen Jona with 11.5.
