Final top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/20/2025)

See the final rankings for the Illinois high school boys basketball rankings

Mike Clark

Blake Fagbemi of Benet Academy leads a break in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Blake Fagbemi of Benet Academy leads a break in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

The Illinois high school boys basketball season is over, and High School on SI has the final state-wide top 25 rankings.

Class 4A champ Benet finishes No. 1 after winning the first state title in program history and 3A winner DePaul Prep is No. 2.

1. Benet (33-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Evanston 56-47; Def. Warren 55-54 in Class 4A title game.

2. DePaul Prep (33-4)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Glenwood 39-25; Def. Brother Rice 55-52 (2 OT) in Class 3A title game.

3. Warren (27-11)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Rich 66-49; Lost to Benet 55-54 in Class 4A title game.

4. Brother Rice (31-7)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. St. Patrick 48-33; Lost to DePaul Prep 55-52 (2 OT) in Class 3A title game.

5. Evanston (31-6)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Benet 56-47; Def. Rich 73-70 (OT) in Class 4A third-place game. 

6. Rich (25-10)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost 66-49 to Warren; Lost 73-70 (OT) to Evanston in Class 4A third-place game.

7. Kenwood (31-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Season over.

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-5)

Previous ranking: 8

Season over.

9. Marist (31-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Season over.

10. Quincy (31-4)

Previous ranking: 10

Season over.

11. St. Patrick (29-8)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 48-33; Def. Glenwood 50-28 in Class 3A third-place game.

12. Mount Carmel (29-6)

Previous ranking: 12

Season over.

13. Curie (24-10)

Previous ranking: 13

Season over.

14. St. Laurence (29-6)

Previous ranking: 14

Season over.

15. Normal (28-7)

Previous ranking: 15

Season over.

16. Rolling Meadows (30-5)

Previous ranking: 16

Season over.

17. Downers Grove North (26-9)

Previous ranking: 17

Season over.

18. Hinsdale Central (29-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Season over.

19. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)

Previous ranking: 19

Season over.

20. Loyola (26-9)

Previous ranking: 20

Season over.

21. Bolingbrook (29-5)

Previous ranking: 21

Season over.

22. Simeon (21-8)

Previous ranking: 22

Season over.

23. Fremd (27-4)

Previous ranking: 23

Season over.

24. Waukegan (24-8)

Previous ranking: 24

Season over.

25. Glenbard West (28-6)

Previous ranking: 25

Season over.

