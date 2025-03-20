Final top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/20/2025)
The Illinois high school boys basketball season is over, and High School on SI has the final state-wide top 25 rankings.
Class 4A champ Benet finishes No. 1 after winning the first state title in program history and 3A winner DePaul Prep is No. 2.
Final top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball rankings (3/20/2025)
1. Benet (33-5)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Evanston 56-47; Def. Warren 55-54 in Class 4A title game.
2. DePaul Prep (33-4)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Glenwood 39-25; Def. Brother Rice 55-52 (2 OT) in Class 3A title game.
3. Warren (27-11)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Rich 66-49; Lost to Benet 55-54 in Class 4A title game.
4. Brother Rice (31-7)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. St. Patrick 48-33; Lost to DePaul Prep 55-52 (2 OT) in Class 3A title game.
5. Evanston (31-6)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Benet 56-47; Def. Rich 73-70 (OT) in Class 4A third-place game.
6. Rich (25-10)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost 66-49 to Warren; Lost 73-70 (OT) to Evanston in Class 4A third-place game.
7. Kenwood (31-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Season over.
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-5)
Previous ranking: 8
Season over.
9. Marist (31-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Season over.
10. Quincy (31-4)
Previous ranking: 10
Season over.
11. St. Patrick (29-8)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 48-33; Def. Glenwood 50-28 in Class 3A third-place game.
12. Mount Carmel (29-6)
Previous ranking: 12
Season over.
13. Curie (24-10)
Previous ranking: 13
Season over.
14. St. Laurence (29-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Season over.
15. Normal (28-7)
Previous ranking: 15
Season over.
16. Rolling Meadows (30-5)
Previous ranking: 16
Season over.
17. Downers Grove North (26-9)
Previous ranking: 17
Season over.
18. Hinsdale Central (29-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Season over.
19. Waubonsie Valley (31-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Season over.
20. Loyola (26-9)
Previous ranking: 20
Season over.
21. Bolingbrook (29-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Season over.
22. Simeon (21-8)
Previous ranking: 22
Season over.
23. Fremd (27-4)
Previous ranking: 23
Season over.
24. Waukegan (24-8)
Previous ranking: 24
Season over.
25. Glenbard West (28-6)
Previous ranking: 25
Season over.