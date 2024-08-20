10 North Suncoast wide receivers to watch in 2024
The North Suncoast region has long been known for churning out top-quality wide receivers and there's some top notch players returning. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back lining up out wide in the North Suncoast region, including a couple 1,000-yard pass catchers and some of the area's leading receivers from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning North Suncoast wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills: Pickett is heading to LSU to play on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively he got it done as well for the Bulldogs in 2023 as good as anyone. As a wideout, Pickett finished the season with 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Bryce Randolph, Wiregrass Ranch: The Bulls' wide receiver now becomes to the team's top target with the graduation of Isaiah Riggins. Randolph is currently committed to Liberty.
Bryce Backus, Mitchell: As a sophomore, Backus emerged as one of the Mustangs' top receivers. Now, Backus is arguably the go-to-guy in the pass game. Last season, Backus caught 56 passes for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns.
RJ Peabody, Mitchell: Though with limited targets from a year ago, Peabody certainly showe why he could certainly be the team's No. 2 target back in the spring. Expect Peabody to breakout with a major 2024 campaign.
Shaan Patel, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek: There is no doubting of the kind of production Patel brings back to the Coyotes' offense this fall. The wide receiver caught 35 passes for 742 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
Donovan Faria, Land O' Lakes: Faria returns after injury as the Gators' top pass catcher from the 2023 season. As a junior, Faria caught 21 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.
Jacorrion Owens, Nature Coast: The fleet-footed wide receiver is a difficult cover as Owens has the burners to take a cornerback on a 9-route. Last season for the Shawks, Owens hauled in 13 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
Tez Joseph, Lecanto: There was no other wide receiver in Citrus County putting up the kind of numbers Joseph was in 2023. The pass catcher hauled in 47 passes for 813 yards and scored six times.
Dareal King, River Ridge: Though only playing throughseven games for the Royal Knights, King had himself a strong sophomore campaign. King finished the season with 16 catches for 298 yards and three scores.
Silas Tenenblatt, Sunlake: A transfer from Gaither over the off-season, expect Tennblatt to put up some solid numbers this fall for the Seahawks. The wide receiver caught 27 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl