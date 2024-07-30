High School

10 South Suncoast high school football games to watch in August

Previewing some the region's the key early season match-ups as the 2024 high school football season gets underway

Andy Villamarzo

Action from the Region 3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33.
Action from the Region 3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY

The high school football season kicks off with a bang in South Suncoast region of Florida. 

Several teams from the area have front-loaded their schedules, giving them early measuring stick games against tough programs from around the state. There are also a good amount of local rivalry games in the first three weeks.

Florida High School Football Primer 2024

Here are the best games to watch on South Suncoast in August, starting with regular season games on Aug. 23.

1. IMG Academy at Corner Canyon (Utah), Aug. 22nd

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23 / Tyler Hart

Billy Miller's bunch takes to the road to open up the season against Utah's top team. It will be a first look at an Ascenders' group that's completely revamped on the offensive side of the ball, but features one of the top defenses in the nation.

2. Sarasota Riverview at Naples, Aug. 23rd

Riverview running back Isaiah Belt follows offensive lineman Al Oliver on a run against Palmetto last season.
Riverview running back Isaiah Belt follows offensive lineman Al Oliver on a run against Palmetto last season. Oliver is now playing at Venice High. / Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a solid showing against Miami Columbus and Bishop Verot back in the spring, the Rams will test themselves to kickoff the regular season down at Staver Field versus the Golden Eagles. Sarasota Riverview will need to slow down Toledo commitment Shawn Simeon if they look to upend Naples in SWFL.

3. Lely at Sarasota Booker, Aug. 23rd

Booker head football coach Scottie Littles will miss four games of the regular season
Booker head football coach Scottie Littles will miss four games of the regular season after being found guilty of having improper contact with a player from another team. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be the first game for the Tornadoes without head coach Scottie Littles, who will begin the first of four games as apart of a suspension handed down by the FHSAA. The task of facing a pretty talented Trojans' club from Naples makes it no easier, with the Tornadoes having to deal with sophomore sensation Nino Joseph and quarterback Carter Quinn.

4. Tampa Bay Tech at Venice, Aug. 23rd

Senior Jayce Nixon will be the starting quarterback this season for Venice High.
Senior Jayce Nixon will be the starting quarterback this season for Venice High. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Get your popcorn out for this one, because there will be standing room only down at Powell Davis Stadium. Two powerhouses will clash on the opening weekend and the Titans are looking for payback after their showing versus the Indians in the preseason from last year. A first look at the Jayce Nixon-to-Winston Watkins connection will be on full display.

5. Parrish Community at North Port, Aug. 23rd

Yes, we're giving some love to the other public schools in the area as this Bulls-Bobcats tilt is shaping up to be a good one. Both programs are coming off seasons in which they finished above the .500 mark. Look for this matchup to set the tone for the teams.

6. Community School of Naples at Cardinal Mooney, Aug. 30th

Ethan Salata pushes a weighted sled during the morning workout. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate
Ethan Salata pushes a weighted sled during the morning workout. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate in the school's summer strength and conditioning camp Monday, July 22, 2024. The Cougars won the FHSAA Class 1S state championship last year, defeating Trinity Catholic. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off winning the Class 1S state championship in 2023, the Cougars begin their journey of trying to win another one and they have the talent to compete with just about anyone. A first look at offensive tackle Da'Ron Parks will be something to watch for. Throw in Indiana commitment Chris McCorkle is always a treat to watch is a plus as well.

7. IMG Academy at Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Aug. 30th

Dominic Campanile gets ready to throw a pass to a Bergen Catholic teammate, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Dominic Campanile gets ready to throw a pass to a Bergen Catholic teammate, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

We've talked about how loaded this schedule is for the Ascenders this fall and this is why. Miller's group is on the road back-to-back weeks out of state and go head-to-head against New Jersey's top program. The Battle at the Beach Classic's premier game will be the one to watch over in Ocean City, New Jersey.

8. Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers, Aug. 30th

Action from the Region 3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33.
Action from the Region 3S-4 semifinal between Naples and Port Charlotte at Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first true test of the season for Jordan Ingman's Pirates is when they hit the road and face off against North Fort Myers. It's the Ike Perry show in the backfield now, but there's plenty of talent across the board on both sides. This should be a pretty entertaining contest to say the least.

9. Sarasota Booker at Berkeley Prep, Aug. 30th

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland
Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium. / Jon Santucci/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's the second game for the Tornadoes without Littles at the helm and it simply gets harder when they face 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep. Sarasota Booker's defense will be tasked with slowing down the running of tailbacks Dallas Golden and Joseph Troupe.

10. Miami Northwestern at Venice, Aug. 30th

Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) throws a pass
Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater and the Bulls head into town fresh off of facing Coconut Creek in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase. Something tells us this game might have nearly 100 points scored, similar to last season's meeting between the two down at Traz Powell Stadium.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Home/Florida