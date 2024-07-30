10 South Suncoast high school football games to watch in August
The high school football season kicks off with a bang in South Suncoast region of Florida.
Several teams from the area have front-loaded their schedules, giving them early measuring stick games against tough programs from around the state. There are also a good amount of local rivalry games in the first three weeks.
Florida High School Football Primer 2024
Here are the best games to watch on South Suncoast in August, starting with regular season games on Aug. 23.
1. IMG Academy at Corner Canyon (Utah), Aug. 22nd
Billy Miller's bunch takes to the road to open up the season against Utah's top team. It will be a first look at an Ascenders' group that's completely revamped on the offensive side of the ball, but features one of the top defenses in the nation.
2. Sarasota Riverview at Naples, Aug. 23rd
After a solid showing against Miami Columbus and Bishop Verot back in the spring, the Rams will test themselves to kickoff the regular season down at Staver Field versus the Golden Eagles. Sarasota Riverview will need to slow down Toledo commitment Shawn Simeon if they look to upend Naples in SWFL.
3. Lely at Sarasota Booker, Aug. 23rd
It will be the first game for the Tornadoes without head coach Scottie Littles, who will begin the first of four games as apart of a suspension handed down by the FHSAA. The task of facing a pretty talented Trojans' club from Naples makes it no easier, with the Tornadoes having to deal with sophomore sensation Nino Joseph and quarterback Carter Quinn.
4. Tampa Bay Tech at Venice, Aug. 23rd
Get your popcorn out for this one, because there will be standing room only down at Powell Davis Stadium. Two powerhouses will clash on the opening weekend and the Titans are looking for payback after their showing versus the Indians in the preseason from last year. A first look at the Jayce Nixon-to-Winston Watkins connection will be on full display.
5. Parrish Community at North Port, Aug. 23rd
Yes, we're giving some love to the other public schools in the area as this Bulls-Bobcats tilt is shaping up to be a good one. Both programs are coming off seasons in which they finished above the .500 mark. Look for this matchup to set the tone for the teams.
6. Community School of Naples at Cardinal Mooney, Aug. 30th
Coming off winning the Class 1S state championship in 2023, the Cougars begin their journey of trying to win another one and they have the talent to compete with just about anyone. A first look at offensive tackle Da'Ron Parks will be something to watch for. Throw in Indiana commitment Chris McCorkle is always a treat to watch is a plus as well.
7. IMG Academy at Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Aug. 30th
We've talked about how loaded this schedule is for the Ascenders this fall and this is why. Miller's group is on the road back-to-back weeks out of state and go head-to-head against New Jersey's top program. The Battle at the Beach Classic's premier game will be the one to watch over in Ocean City, New Jersey.
8. Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers, Aug. 30th
The first true test of the season for Jordan Ingman's Pirates is when they hit the road and face off against North Fort Myers. It's the Ike Perry show in the backfield now, but there's plenty of talent across the board on both sides. This should be a pretty entertaining contest to say the least.
9. Sarasota Booker at Berkeley Prep, Aug. 30th
It's the second game for the Tornadoes without Littles at the helm and it simply gets harder when they face 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep. Sarasota Booker's defense will be tasked with slowing down the running of tailbacks Dallas Golden and Joseph Troupe.
10. Miami Northwestern at Venice, Aug. 30th
Teddy Bridgewater and the Bulls head into town fresh off of facing Coconut Creek in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase. Something tells us this game might have nearly 100 points scored, similar to last season's meeting between the two down at Traz Powell Stadium.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl