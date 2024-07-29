Florida High School Football Primer 2024
It's that time of the year again, folks.
The start of Florida high school football throughout the Sunshine State and today kicked off practices, with teams even taking the field just after the stroke of midnight. That's commitment right there.
The Florida high school football season officially gets underway with a midnight practice at Andrew Jackson
Something we will be committing to is providing high school football content every day as high schoolers return to the gridiron for their first day. But first, what are the big storylines headlining around the state?
Florida obviously is among one of the leaders in the nation when it comes to high school football talent and there's some really talented teams to boot as well. Some may contend for the mythical national championship, while others are looking to add more state championships to the trophy case.
Now that football is back in the air (did it every really go away?), we take a look at some of the top storylines heading into the start of high school football in the state of Florida as practices take off today.
1. Chaminade-Madonna can contend for a national title
If you thought the graduations of players like Jeremiah Smith, Cedrick Bailey, Davion Gause and Joshisa Trader was going to slow down the Lions, you’re wrong. Chaminade-Madonna is stacked at the offensive skill positions, led by sophomore quarterback Zac Katz. With the receiver likes of Jabari Brady, Koby Howard, Kyle Washington, Denairius Gray and Jansen Lopez, the Lions will be just fine this fall. If the Lions can knock off St. John Bosco, they will contend for a national crown.
2. 2026 quarterbacks has morphed into an elite class of its own
Go down the line of really good signal callers and you’re going to find a bunch of them will be graduating in 2026. That’s because these juniors have now all committed to a major Division I program now. The class is already one that’s really special and headed by Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary; Notre Dame), Brady Hart (Cocoa; Michigan), Dia Bell (Plantation American Heritage; Texas), Will Griffin (Jesuit; Florida) and Dereon Coleman (Jones; Miami). This group is going down as one of the best in recent memory.
3. New head coaches galore
This could be a very broad list when it comes to familiar coaching faces in new places because there’s been plenty of change that’s gone on around the Sunshine State when it comes to head coaches. Starting up in Central Florida where the Jerrime Bell era begins as Travis Roland took the Camden County (Georgia) job. Not far away is Tombe Thomas beginning his tenure at Port Orange Atlantic.
Garrett Bagley takes over for Jay Wall at Navarre, which looks to be the most intriguing new coaching hire in the Florida Panhandle.
Mark Whittemore has returned to the sidelines at Buchholz, so folks should expect more dominance from the Bobcats ahead. It should be interesting to see how the new hires fare at their new schools this regular season.
4. Oh yeah, Teddy Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern
Don't think for one second we actually forgot this head coaching hire. One of the most highly anticipated coaching debuts is well underway down in the 305 as alum, former NFL’er Teddy Bridgewater begins his tenure at Miami Northwestern. There was a major influx of player movement with transfers heading to ‘The West’ during the spring/summer, but this fall will be about seeing what Bridgewater can do and Aug. 22nd against Coconut Creek will be his head coaching debut.
5. Lakeland looks to 3-peat
Now, it's not your usual 3-peat the Dreadnaughts are chasing here. They won a state championship under Bill Castle in 2022, with the legendary head coach then retiring afterwards. Enter Marvin Frazier and he's kept the tradition going by adding trophy No. 9 to the case. Is No. 10 loading up? It just might be because if the spring told us anything about this team, they're simply loaded everywhere and they will be hard to deal with.
6. IMG Academy has arguably the nation's toughest schedule
Ascenders' head coach Billy Miller always makes sure his national team plays a tough schedule and 2024 is no different. IMG Academy starts off the season at Corner Canyon (Utah) before facing Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), both games on the road. Throw in matchups against Cocoa, Mandarin, St. Frances Academy (Maryland) and local Venice, and you've got yourself a pretty tough slate.
7. Speaking of Venice, the Indians' offense looking dangerous
Now back in the spring, we might've been a little worried about what this Indians' offense might be capable of. Not anymore. Throw in wide receiver Winston Watkins (2025 4-star receiver) and the return of Jamarice Wilder (James Madison commitment) to the backfield, and this offense upgraded immensely. A lot will depend on the play of Jayce Nixon at quarterback, but the southpaw looked comfortable in the second half against a very talented Naples' secondary.
8. Expect the Heartland region to have plenty of competition once again
When it comes to the ‘Big 3’ down in the Heartland region of the state, you think of programs like Lakeland, Lake Wales and Sebring, perennial state title contenders. There’s teams on the rise that could certainly give the Dreadnaughts, Blue Streaks and Highlanders a run for their money potentially. Auburndale, Bartow, Fort Meade, Lakeland Christian and Winter Haven are all programs making noise in the 863 and everyone will need to keep an eye on this season.
9. Bishop Verot is a darkhorse state championship contender
We are well aware that Berkeley Prep, Miami Booker T. Washington, Cocoa and Pensacola Catholic are in Class 2A, but hear us out. The Vikings looked very impressive back in the spring against Columbus and Sarasota Riverview behind the play of Michigan commitment Carter Smith. With a well-rounded offense, backfield mate of De'Shon Jenkins and a swarming defense, why can't these Vikings contend with the likes of the aforementioned programs?
10. Miami Norland looking to right the wrong of 2023
There's still some hurt from letting a Class 2M state championship slip away up in Tallahassee against Berkeley Prep. The Vikings have just quietly gone aout their business and worked. Having Dade County's all-time passing yardage leader Ennio Yapoor back at quarterback helps a lot. With confidence already there to beat Miami Central, there's plenty of motivation on the board for Miami Norland to make another serious run at a state crown.
20 Burning Questions/Out Loud Thoughts
• Does Miami Central's defense take a big step back without Amari Wallace?
• Tate Aggies have over 180 kids in its program. Can they take the next step this fall?
• Who wins the quarterback battle at Zephyrhills between Tristan Lennon and Xzavier Jackson?
• Can Leesburg continue its winning ways under first-year head coach Frank Scott?
• Who wins Class 4A, District 12 with Dunbar, Naples and Port Charlotte?
• Will this be the year Sarasota Riverview upends rival Venice?
• Does DeLand reach a state championship this winter under Rick Darlington after reaching the 4S state semifinals last year?
• How will Joaquin Kavouklis fair as the starting quarterback for Tarpon Springs?
• Hawthorne and Madison County look to remain the state’s top rural clubs. Can any other rural team surprise us this spring?
• Does Bartow win a district title under Tyler Eden this season?
• Delray Atlantic has a pretty talented squad with Lincoln Graf under center. Are they the team to beat in the 561?
• Can Columbia turn things around in Year 2 of Brian Allen back at the helm?
• Michael Clayton transferred from Edgewater to Sanford Seminole this offseason. Can Clayton lead the 'Noles to a state crown?
• Does Apopka have enough offensively to keep up with the best Central Florida teams?
• Armwood, Berkeley Prep, Clearwater Central Catholic, Jesuit, Plant, Tampa Bay Tech are all Tampa Bay area teams that have the talent to compete with the state’s best programs.
• How does the Leon Lions fare post-Tyrone McGriff?
• Dunnellon and Vanguard could very well be the top two teams in Marion County.
• Best team in Jacksonville is Mandarin. Who would be right after them in the 904?
• Escambia is has quietly loaded up. Will Mike Bennett get the Gators back into the state title conversation?
• How many players end up signing NIL deals now that it's legal?
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl