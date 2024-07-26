12 Florida Panhandle running backs to watch in 2024
Florida Panhandle has long been known for churning out top-quality running backs (see Emmitt Smith and James Massey among others). This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back to backfields in the Florida Panhandle, including multiple 1,000-yard rushers and the area's leading rusher from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning Florida Panhandle running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Connor Mathews, Niceville: The UMass commitment had a huge 2023 campaign and is primed for another big season on the Panhandle. Mathews rushed for 1,500 yards on 209 carries and 24 touchdowns. Mathews left Navarre for Niceville this off-season.
Eddie Love Jr., Niceville: When it came to piling up the yardage, Love Jr. was right up there with the top running backs. The East Carolina commitment rushed for 1,352 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season. Love Jr. transferred to Niceville to pair up with Mathews
Dorrion Brooks, Escambia: The Gators have history behind them when it comes to producing storied backs (I.E. Emmitt Smith) and Brooks is beginning to write his own tale. The junior rushed for 1,233 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 2023.
Jocarian Garrett, Cottondale: Garrett rushed for 1,769 yards and scored 16 touchdowns last season for the 7-4 Hornets of Class 1R. The running back transferred to Homestead during the off-season before returning to the Hornets.
Amari Clemons, Marianna: With offers under his belt already from schools like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), it's easy to see why Clemon is one of the Florida Panhandle's top running backs.
Nigel Nelson, Pensacola Catholic: Part of a two-headed duo at Pensacola Catholic, Nelson spearheaded the Crusaders’ rushing attack. The junior running back carried the ball 180 times for 1,371 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
CJ Nettles, Pensacola Catholic: Undoubtedly one of the top junior running backs, not only in the Panhandle but the state, was Nettles. Leading Pensacola Catholic to the Class 2S state semifinals in 2023, Nettles rushed for 852 yards and punched in 10 touchdowns.
Carson Secchiari, Tate: Nearly breaking the 1,000-yard plateau last season for the Aggies, Secchiari will be a running back to watch out for on the panhandle. Last fall, the running back rushed for 835 yards and punched in eight touchdowns.
Caden Butts, Port St. Joe: One of the Florida Panhandle’s top sophomore running backs of 2023 and heads into this spring/fall as one to watch for. Butts rushed for 818 yards on 111 carries and scored eight touchdowns.
Peyton Seay, Walton: Seay played within a pass-friendly offense, but was still able to put up some solid numbers for the Braves. The running back rushed for 493 yards on 86 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Patrick Rodgers, Crestview: The Bulldogs’ were mostly a running back-by-committee last season, with the sophomore leading the way. Rodgers finished rushing for 439 yards on 67 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.
Marquise Wilkerson, Bay: Wilkerson was a nice compliment runner for the Dolphins’ offensive attack last season. As a sophomore, the tailback rushed for 451 yards on 63 touches and scored five times. The tailback transferred to Bay this off-season.
