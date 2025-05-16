12 player standouts from Thursday's spring football game between Buchholz-Berkeley Prep
TAMPA, FLORIDA- High school football returned to the Tampa Bay area when the Buchholz Bobcats hit the road to face the Berkeley Prep Buccaneers on Thursday night in what ended up being one of the state's better spring contests.
Behind a solid defensive effort, the Bobcats were able to narrowly edge out the Buccaneers, 15-14, in the final quarter at Stanford J. Newman Stadium.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the game and we give you 12 standouts from the contest.
BERKELEY PREP
Johnnie Jones, OT
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound bulldozer was paving the way for running backs Matthew White and Luby Jones to run behind. With Jones' size and ability to get second level fairly easy, it's no wonder several colleges were on hand to watch.
Cooper Hayes, QB
Hayes looked sharp throughout the evening throwing the ball and it started right from the first offensive snap when the quarterback connected on a 40-plus yard pass. The 2027 quarterback has grown since being the starter on the 2023 state championship team and looks more filled out at the position.
Matthew White, RB
Wondering who might be filling the shoes of Joseph Troupe and Dallas Golden? Well, those are big shoes to fill, but White and Luby Jones might be able to do so together. White scored a touchdown and had multiple 20-plus yard runs for the Bucs.
Dylan Henderson, WR
Arguably the Buccaneers' most sure-handed player out wide was Henderson, who made several tough catches over the middle from Hayes.
Luby Jones, RB/LB
Whether Jones is playing out of the backfield or in the front seven, the 2027 prospect impressed for Berkeley Prep. At linebacker, Jones snuffed out a play in which he hit 4-star Buchholz wide receiver Justin Williams for a negative play.
Matty Zahn, DB
Though Zahn had a touchdown caught on him in the first half, the defensive back was undeterred and picked off Buchholz quarterback Andrew Whittemore in the third quarter.
BUCHHOLZ
Andrew Whittemore, QB
You might've heard about Whittemore from 7-on-7 and being the younger brother of Creed Whittemore, who is now starring at Utah. Whittemore, who already has offers from Texas State and Wake Forest, threw a beautiful 18-yard strike for a touchdown to Keil McGriff, which might've been the C/O 2028 quarterback's best throw of the night.
Chris Johnson, RB
Williams (below) will see his fair share of carries during the regular season, but Johnson showed that he can carry the rock as well for Buchholz. The running back had several nice runs on the evening, breaking right up the middle on a couple long gains.
Justin Williams, WR
Williams can line up at running back or wide receiver and hurt you. Not much more has to be said about the dynamic athlete as a host of schools were on hand specifically to watch him play. The 2026 4-star made some difficult catches in traffic, displaying his toughness over the middle.
Evan Walker, DL
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher just received his fourth offer, this one coming from Wofford, and there's plenty of reasons why schools are looking at the defensive lineman. Walker had a solid showing for Buchholz and figures to be one of the team's top defenders heading into the 2025 campaign.
Keil McGriff, WR
The lone passing touchdown for Whittemore went to McGriff, who made a nice grab in traffic. McGriff plays as the other go-to-receiver besides Williams in Buchholz's spread offense.
Evan Amar, DL
Though Amar isn't a big name that people may have heard, playing in the defensive front seven, Amar made a couple plays for negative yardage. Has good size at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and proved to be one of the better defenders for the Bobcats.
