20 Senior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Northeast Florida in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of seniors from the Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. John’s counties. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Adalbert Allotey, University Christian
The 6-9 power forward checks all the boxes whether it’s defending above the rim, below the rim, or running the floor in transition. On the offensive end, most of his buckets come via putbacks or off dunks at the front of the rim. He is an emerging prospect who could receive college coaches’ attention based on the size and length he brings to the table.
Henry Arthur, University Christian
The 6-8 power forward plays with a high motor and excels in pick-and-roll situations where he has great hands and athleticism to finish above the rim on the offensive end. Defensively, he is a consistent rebounder and has a strong ability to run the floor on the break.
Augustine Ayelyine, University Christian
The 6-9 power forward and Presbyterian commit is a smooth inside-out scorer where he can finish on each side of the basket. Defensively, he plays with a ton of length where he can guard the perimeter as well as having the ability to block shots at the front of the rim without fouling.
Paul Burkhardt, Ponte Vedra
A 6-4 combo guard is a solidified prospect who has a smooth inside-out game where he can stretch the floor. Burkhardt plays with good length and uses a ton of strength off the catch where he has a knack for knocking down shots over opposing guards. On the defensive end, he plays with a ton of versatility and can recover defensive lapses at a great level with improved footwork.
Nigel Challenger, North Florida Educational Institute
Ta’veon Dunbar, Raines
The 6-2 guard who came from Sandalwood during the off-season can beat you inside as well as from the outside on the offensive end. Defensively, he is very tough, gritty, and athletic where he can pressure the passing lanes as well as rebounding from either side of the basket.
Adam Enoch, Bishop Kenny
The 6-3 guard is tough and competes hard on both ends of the floor where he can guard on and off the ball at the defensive end. Offensively, he can be a vital threat when it comes to catch-and-shoot 3’s or get a straight-line drive attack to the basket.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles
The 6-1 point guard is a pure lefty and has one of the smoothest shooting strokes I’ve seen in the state this season. Ferguson is crafty when it comes to playmaking as well as scoring on a dime. He has a strong IQ where he doesn’t turn the ball over often, as well as playing with a knack of unselfishness. On the defensive end, Ferguson can guard on and off the ball at a high level.
Tae’shaun Gelsey, Riverside
The 6’4 guard has a lot of physical tools and his basketball skills are growing to match. Gelsey shows a great deal of potential as can knock down some perimeter shots to complement his ability to finish in a crowd at the basket.
Landon Green, Bartram Trail
The 6-6 wing has smooth mechanics, whether it’s shooting at the front of the rim in transition or a spot-up shot from the perimeter. His versatility on the defensive end speaks high volumes where college coaches have him on their radar.
CJ Hall, Hilliard
The 6-3 combo guard affects the game in a variety of ways whether it’s his scoring or rebound ability. Hall plays with length and has the athleticism to battle on the glass with the best of them. He also does a great job playing under control and continues to grow his game finishing efficiently around the rim.
Jamian Jackson, Ribault
The 6-4 wing makes positive things happen on both ends of the floor. He also adds explosive versatility where he can guard multiple positions on the defensive end. Offensively, Jackson is a strong finisher, as well as making good passes to shooters and cutters.
Sterling Moody, Impact Christian Academy
The 6-5 wing is a freak of an athlete where he can do it all. Moody can score at the front of the rim at a high level, as well as shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. His defensive ability to guard multiple positions on the floor also brings attention as he can force his opposition to take tough shots.
David Sanchez, Ponte Vedra
The 6-3 point guard continues to be a lethal threat when it comes to shooting from behind the arc on the offensive end. He also shows great leadership skills when he doesn’t have the basketball in his hands where he cuts well and finishes at the rim. Defensively, he is very versatile where he can guard positions 1 through 3 at a high level.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson
Simmons has a solid frame for a guard with long arms and the potential for more growth. He can score from inside and out and balances making plays for teammates by getting his bucket well. Defensively, he can guard on and off the ball at a high level where he has a knack for jumping the passing lanes and the ability to rebound effectively from the guard position.
Tre’von Torchon, Potter’s House Christian Academy
The 6-3 combo guard is a lock-down defender where he plays with excellent effort. Offensively, he can create space and convert on all three scoring levels. He can also be very effective off the bounce in dribble-drive situations where he can get clean looks at the front of the rim.
Kaden Toure, Potter’s House Christian Academy
The 6’2 point guard has a strong knack for scoring on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Toure is also very savvy when it comes to scoring at the front of the rim while absorbing contact. Defensively, Toure can guard on and off the ball at a high level as he plays with a strong motor as well as an above-average rebounder for his size.
Cornel Wheeler, Wolfson
Wheeler has a unique combination skill set of length and athleticism where on the offensive end he is a powerful finisher at the rim. Defensively, he is very versatile where he can guard positions 1 through 4 at a high level and is an above-average rebounder for his size.
Jayden Williams, Andrew Jackson
The 5-10 point guard comes from Eagle’s View Academy where he is viewed as a high-volume shooter and excels at playmaking for his teammates. He is very gritty and athletic on the defensive end as well where he can guard on and off the ball at a high level.
Josh Xiang, Bishop Snyder
Xiang is a true three-level scorer who shows off his smooth release of a jump shot. He is also unafraid to score off dribble drives where he is unafraid to finish at the front of the rim while absorbing contact. He also plays with a ton of versatility on the defensive end of the floor where he can pick up the opposition in the half-court as well as guarding off the ball being active in the passing lanes.