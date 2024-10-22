20 Top Junior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Tampa in 2024-2025
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On SI will be breaking down the Top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. Next, we will reveal our Top 20 juniors in the Tampa Bay area. Please send any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Sohan Alla, Tampa Catholic
Alla makes the right plays and brings a huge competitive edge to his game where he does everything to help his team win. Offensively, he can make difficult shots off strong opponents whether it’s at the front of the rim or in the mid-range game.
Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day
The 6-4 junior point guard has a combination of size, length, and athleticism. He has learned how to initiate the offense. Allen has added some muscle to his game, and he can finish at the front of the rim on the attack.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian
A 6-10 power forward who has polished his game into a multi-versatile role on the offensive end where he can play multiple positions. He has a decent skillset where he can finish above the rim as well as building more confidence in a mid-range shot.
Kai Brookins, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy
The 5-9 guard has a nice drive and floater to his offensive game where his speed allows him to get to the front of the rim. Defensively, he is scrappy and is a very gifted athlete who can wreak havoc in the passing lanes.
Tyler Caouette, Jesuit
The 6-4 shooting guard has a smooth release and can knock down shots from anywhere within the half-court. Caouette plays with a high IQ and displays great handles where he forces defenders into having difficulty staying in front of him.
Landyn Colyer, SFA Academy
The 6-5 combo guard is a strong passer and rebounder from the guard position where he uses his length and athleticism to battle against bigger players inside. On the defensive side, he continues to improve using his quickness when it comes to applying great ball pressure.
TJ Daniels, King
The 6-0 point guard is a quick, creative scorer who can score on all three levels. Defensively, his instincts on and off the ball have made a huge impact on his versatility. He’s an above-average rebounder for his size where he can push the pace in transition.
Arcadian Davis, Seffner Christian
The 6-7 power forward is very skilled with the ball in his hands whether it’s finishing at the front of the rim or from behind the arc. He is a capable shot blocker and a real matchup problem for most defenses with his length and size on the offensive end.
Jayden Dryden, Armwood
The 6-6 power forward makes a living in the paint on both ends of the floor where he has a soft touch and great footwork on the offensive end. Defensively, he is an elite shot-blocker showcasing his great length and rebounder where he can get out in transition.
Dylan Flach, Jesuit
The 6-4 combo guard is one of the purest shooters in the area who is also tough to cover with his constant movement off the ball. Defensively, his ability to guard multiple positions has improved since the end of last season where he can be a matchup problem for opposing guards.
Eddy Hernandez, Sickles
The 6-7 power forward is ultra-aggressive on the offensive end where he uses his big body to his advantage finishing off the catch and bounce. He has also gained comfort in handling the basketball on the perimeter where can make crisp passes to teammates.
Meachi Kimble, Tampa Prep
The 6-2 shooting guard is a true three-level scorer on the offensive end and showcases a ton of athleticism on the floor. His defense provides constant energy and havoc for opposing ball-handlers as his hands are always high and active. Kimble has a nice amount of upside heading into the upcoming season.
Vernon Lee, Seffner Christian
The 6-2 shooting guard is very assertive and active on both ends of the floor and has an improved jumper on the offensive end. He’s a great rebounder on each side of the basket and is very effective in transition. He has a bright future and could be in line for a huge season.
Kaii Levy, Seffner Christian
The 6-3 small forward is long and athletic where he can be very effective in the passing lanes as well as adding a smooth handle to his game on the offensive end.
Kalel Martinez, Tampa Prep
The 6-0 point guard plays with good pace and has a great IQ on the offensive end. He also shows great range and is an unselfish guard who makes the right pass to his teammates. High upside for the junior guard this season.
Archie McFadden, North Tampa Christian
A 6-2 point guard who is a high-level passer and will often knock shots down from the perimeter. McFadden also plays hard-nosed defense when it comes to guarding the ball as he applies pressure where he can get strips leading to baskets on the other end.
Kenneth Morgan, Tampa Catholic
The 6-6 power forward shows a very good dose of athleticism when he is out on the floor. Morgan runs the floor exceptionally well for his size and is very active in the passing lanes. His ceiling for potential is high and will have to be able to defend multiple positions and play a versatile role for college coaches to start piquing interest.
Jojo Philon, Blake
The 6-7 small forward brings all sorts of length and athleticism on the floor. Philon runs exceptionally well for his size and finishes exceptionally well at the front of the rim. His versatility and multi-level skillset have been improving each year as he continues to gain more confidence. Philon is a phenomenal rebounder and shot blocker with his size.
Willie Piggot Jr., Tampa Catholic
The 6-5 combo guard has played with a major ton of confidence so far this season where he displays a ton of athleticism. He can also score across all three levels whether it’s off the catch or off the bounce.
Jarvis Pope, SFA Academy
A 6-0 point guard plays with a ton of quickness and toughness on the offensive end of the floor. Pope has also improved his 3-point shooting as well as his ability to attack the rim finishing effectively. He does a great job at getting to the free throw line where he has also improved his game.