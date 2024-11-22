2024 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Football Team announced
Seminole County high school football players were a big hit this season, leading their teams to plenty of victories with some highlight-reel performances. And others noticed.
The Seminole Athletic Conference (SAC) recently released its 2024 SAC Football All-Conference teams. A whopping 60 athletes representing the county’s eight public schools made All-SAC, which was broken into two 30-member teams.
At the top of the list were Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year; and Seminole High defensive back Juan Berchal, who was named Defensive Player of the Year.
“Man, I feel blessed,” Berchal said. “Just all my hard work on and off the field being noticed. I always felt like I was one of the best. Now other people are starting to recognize it.”
Additionally, Lake Mary coach Scott Perry, who played for UF’s football team in the mid-1990s under coach Steve Spurrier, was named SAC Coach of the Year. Perry guided the Rams to a 9-2 record and the Class 7A state playoffs.
Without further ado, here’s a look at the First Team All-SAC selections:
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior and Notre Dame commit has passed for 2,251 yards and 30 TDs with just seven interceptions, and rushed for three more scores in 11 games.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Juan Berchal, DB/PR, Seminole
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior and Appalachian State commit has been a key player on a defense that allowed 14 points or less five times through the first 11 games. He has made 52 tackles, including 28 solo, four interceptions and one fumble recovery in leading the Seminoles to a 9-1 record and the Class 7A state playoffs.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SAC
Luke Prieto, LB, Mary
Steady senior (6-0, 193) has made 66 tackles, including 20 solo and 12 for loss, nine sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 11 games.
Tanner Jumpp, TE/DE/G Lake Mary
Senior (6-3, 255) transfer from Lake Brantley has had a big year, helping the Rams compile more than 3,700 total yards of offense in 11 games. He has committed to Northwestern.
Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary
Powerful senior (5-10, 200) has rushed 160 times for 922 yards and 12 TDs, and caught 17 passes for 173 yards and five scores through 11 games.
Dominic Sorrentino, T/C, Lake Mary
Monster senior (6-5, 285) lineman has played a big role in the Rams scoring 40 or more points five times.
Eli Straker, LB, Lake Mary
Talented senior (5-9, 180) has recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 11 games.
Nathan Tveit, OL, Oviedo
Senior blocked and provided protection for a prolific offense that scored 40 or more points seven times on the way to the Class 6A state playoffs.
Brady Manning, DB, Oviedo
Senior made 72 tackles, including 29 solo and six for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for the Lions.
Joey Gioia, LB, Oviedo
Senior recorded 72 tackles, including 21 solo, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Chance Nixon, RB, Oviedo
Senior ran 128 times for 871 yards and 10 TDs, and caught 13 passes for 241 yards and three TDs.
Brock Joyce, UT, Oviedo
Junior passed for 66 yards, and rushed for 529 yards and 13 TDs.
Khamani Robinson, RB, Seminole
Senior transfer from Daytona Beach Mainland has rushed 96 times for 700 yards and 11 TDs through 10 games. He also has 137 yards in kickoff returns.
Jadon Blake, OL, Seminole
The massive 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior center/tackle has played a pivotal role in a Seminoles’ offense that has scored 30 or more points eight times.
Javon Peterson, DE/OLB, Seminole
Senior lineman (6-0, 220) made 67 tackles, including 27 solo and 25 for loss, 14 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Rasheem Turner, Jr., LB, Seminole
Talented junior middle linebacker (5-11, 205) made 83 tackles, including 43 solo and 14 for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.
Quintae Benard, DE/DT, Lyman
Senior (6-1, 240) made 63 tackles, including 40 solo and 12 for loss, and seven sacks for the Greyhounds.
JC Hernandez, LB/S Lyman
Senior (5-9, 180) made an impressive 81 tackles, including 52 solo and 12 for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.
Caleb Nyenkan, ATH/LB, Lyman
Senior (6-1, 190): Passed for 416 yards and two TDs, rushed for 526 yards and seven TDs, and made 31 tackles, 20 solo, on defense.
Sal Scaglione, WR/CB/FS, Lyman
Junior caught 25 passes for 339 yards and three TDs.
Porter Williams, RB, Hagerty
Senior (5-8, 180) had a stellar season with 104 carries for 940 yards and 11 TDs, and 16 receptions for 297 yards and three TDs for the Huskies.
Trevor Covelli, OL, Hagerty
Junior guard (6-1, 290) helped block for almost a perfectly balanced offense that passed for 1,776 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 1,861 yards and 17 TDs.
Jalon Lewis, UT, Hagerty
Athletic senior (5-9, 180) rushed 74 times for 667 yards and four TDs, caught 16 passes for 194 yards and two scores, and had 126 yards in kickoff returns.
Decorie Johnson, RB/FB/WR, Lake Howell
Strong junior (6-1, 193) was one of the Silver Hawks’ best athletes with 664 yards rushing and eight TDs and 385 yards receiving and five TDs.
Shamar Morris, ATH, Lake Howell
Talented junior (5-10, 175) passed for 219 yards and one TD, rushed for 309 yards and three TDs, and caught 17 passes for 177 yards and two scores, and had 15 tackles on defense.
Eddie Almonte, LB/DB, Lake Howell
Senior (5-10, 160) made 66 tackles, including 59 solo.
Kyler Ellis, DB, Winter Springs
Sophomore made 39 tackles, including 35 solo, and an impressive six interceptions for the Bears (5-4), who were one of the most improved teams in Central Florida this year.
Joseph Morales, LB/RB, Winter Springs
Senior (5-10, 180) made 56 tackles, including 37 solo and nine for loss, 10 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Michael “M.J.” Mitchell, DB, Lake Brantley
Senior (6-1, 185) made 72 tackles, including 41 solo, and four interceptions for the Patriots.
Matt Krause, TE, Lake Brantley
Senior (6-2, 200): Rushed for 227 yards and two TDs, and caught 46 passes for 542 yards and six scores.
SECOND TEAM ALL-SAC
Rodney Joyner, DL, Lake Mary
Jack Lorenz, DB, Lake Mary
Carson Friedman, WR, Lake Mary
Chase Hinshaw, WR, Lake Mary
Aireese Martin, LB, Lake Mary
Dylan Wilson, DL, Lake Mary
Logan Calder, K, Oviedo
Jordan Donahoo, WR, Oviedo
Micah Thorpe, OL, Oviedo
Jaylen Lewis, DB, Oviedo
Messiah Montgomery, DL, Oviedo
Anthony Gay III, UT, Seminole
Liam Allen, K, Seminole
J’len Chaplin, UT, Seminole
Marshawn Taylor, DL, Seminole
Jack Gable, LB, Seminole
Braeden Buchalter, OL, Lyman
Jeovani Hodge, UT, Lyman
Sanchez Breylon, QB, Lyman
Jeremiah Stevens, DL, Lyman
Bryson Bock, WR, Hagerty
Ryan Davis, LB, Hagerty
Leo Gutierrez, DB, Hagerty
Luke Barhost, QB, Lake Howell
Antron McMath, DB, Lake Howell
Isaiah Gomez, UT, Lake Howell
Makiye McBurse, QB, Winter Springs
Tristen Raines, UT, Winter Springs
Trent Greenstreet, DL, Lake Brantley
Nico Rufrano, DL, Lake Brantley