Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 7A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time
Here are the nominations for the Class 7A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Ethan Barosela, LB/DE, Columbus (Senior)
Barosela finished the 2024 season where he was the team leader in sacks (6.0)
Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Dillard threw for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Warriors. Dillard also had 96 carries for 626 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Warriors last season.
Trell Edwards, RB, Spruce Creek (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Edwards was credited with 85 carries for 785 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns. Edwards has also picked up offers from Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State University.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary (Senior)
The Notre Dame commit is coming off a stellar junior season where he led the Rams to the Class 7A Championship Game. During the 2024 season, Grubbs threw for 3,024 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 15 games played.
Dorien Irving-Jones, RB, Venice (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Jones finished with 192 carries for 1,398 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. Jones also had four games where he rushed for 100+ yards as a sophomore last season.
DeAnthony Lafayette, DE, Lake Nona (Senior)
The LSU commit led the team in sacks (17.5) last season for the Lions, who finished the 2024 season with a 7-4 record and reached the regional quarterfinals.
Sabby Meassick, QB, Tohopekaliga (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Meassick threw for 3,089 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 11 games played. Meassick holds offers from Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Georgia Southern, Indiana, and several others.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach (Sophomore)
During the 2024 season, Monds threw for 2,234 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions for the Indians, bolstering them to an 8-4 record and reaching the regional final.
Taesean Robinson, WR, Sumner (Senior)
Robinson finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 46 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Stingrays.
Braylyn Simmons, WR, Flagler Palm Coast (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Simmons was credited with 45 catches for 886 yards and 9 touchdowns in 11 games played.
Antoine Sharp, LB, Palm Beach Central (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Sharp was credited with 133 total tackles (13.5 Tackles for Loss) and 4.5 sacks. Sharp is committed to playing collegiate football at the University of West Virginia next season.
Kamari Smith, RB/DB, Haines City (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Smith had 125 carries for 926 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns for the Hornets on offense. On defense, Smith was credited with 25 total tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore.
Xavier Stinson, ATH, Vero Beach (Senior)
Stinson finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 43 catches for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.
Varian Terry, ATH, Miami Palmetto (Senior)
Terry finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 61 carries for 466 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns. Terry also added five catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns through the air last season.
Lavonski Tubbs, RB/LB, Ridge Community (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Tubbs had a team-high 203 carries for 1,596 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Tubbs was credited with 12 total tackles last season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.