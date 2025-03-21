2025 4-star combo guard Dante Allen de-commits from Villanova
On Friday morning, 4-star combo guard Dante Allen has announced he has de-committed from the University of Villanova.
Allen, who plays for Montverde Academy, is the son of Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen who spent some time in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playing for the Miami Heat, Charlotte Bobcats, Chicago Bulls, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Magic from 2001 to 2011.
Villanova announced earlier this month that they will not be retaining head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.
Allen committed to the Wildcats back in October of 2024, where he chose the Wildcats over two SEC schools in Georgia and Tennessee. He was hoping to follow into his father's footsteps where he played at the University of Villanova from 1996 to 2000.
Allen is rated as the No. 64 ranked prospect as well as the No. 12 ranked combo guard and No. 13 overall ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
The 6'4 combo guard is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line this season for Montverde Academy after spending the previous three years at Riviera Prep.
Montverde Academy clinched the last play-in spot of next month's Chipotle Nationals where they will be taking on the 7-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) in the first round on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:15 p.m. in Indianapolis. The winner of that game will face the 2-seed Link Academy (Missouri) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m., where it will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN2.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Allen: Allen is strong and physical with a naturally broader frame, good positional size at 6-foot-3, and a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He’s multi-positional on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he’s a true combo guard who can play both on and off the ball. He may not be loaded with natural quickness, but he can really get downhill when he has momentum and has some sneaky bounce in those situations as well. He’s a heady passer who takes very good care of the basketball (3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in EYBL) and a good cutter off the ball. The shooting is a key long-term variable. He has a clean ball when he has room and rhythm, but can be streaky at times and not always able to generate the same consistent rotation.
Allen is a very good defender, who is competitive and takes pride in impacting the game on that end of the floor. It's not ideal for him to get too over-extended away from his help, but he's physical and strong enough to be switchable up the line-up, and also a very good rebounding guard.
