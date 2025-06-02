2026 3-star defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie commits to North Carolina State
IMG Academy (Bradenton) three-star defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie has announced his commitment, just hours after completing an official visit.
McKenzie, A 6-2 270-pound defensive lineman announced he has committed to North Carolina State where he will be playing under head coach Dave Doeren.
McKenzie chose the Wolfpack after having nearly two dozen offers from schools such as Akron, Auburn, Boston College, Delaware, Kansas State, Liberty, Penn State, and several others.
"Those are my two guys," McKenzie said earlier this month. "They FaceTime me a lot after class — they know what time I get out of school. It's fun to have two guys from the same school that I like a lot, and when I visited for their scrimmage, it was nothing but love. I also know that if my mom and family love a place, I'm going to love a place. Coach Wiles and Coach Shaw are two guys who have caught my attention. They just feel like family." McKenzie told 247Sports.
During his junior season with national powerhouse IMG Academy, McKenzie totaled 37 tackles, including 11 for loss and 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Carmelo McKenzie currently stacks up at No. 1,183 overall, No. 115 among defensive tackles, and No. 151 in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
McKenzie becomes the fifth member of the Wolfpack's recruiting class for 2026 as he joins Milford Mill Academy (Maryland) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic (New Jersey) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Virginia) three-star offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan (North Carolina) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
The Wolfpack currently has the 63rd-ranked recruiting class and 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From Florida High School On SI
Lakewood High Football Coach Cory Moore Joins Los Angeles Rams as NFL ScoutLadarion Lockett, PJ Duke and Marcus Blaze Lead High School Stars onto U20 World Wrestling TeamVote: Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Year (5/31/2025)Florida high school football: Osceola announces 2025 schedule