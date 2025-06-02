High School

2026 3-star defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie commits to North Carolina State

NC State landed a three-star defensive lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida shortly after his official visit with the Wolfpack.

Ross Van De Griek

IMG's Carmelo McKenzie (92) arrives to lay a hit on Lipscomb's Deuce Knight (2) just after he passed the ball at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. IMG went on to win the game 35-10.
IMG Academy (Bradenton) three-star defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie has announced his commitment, just hours after completing an official visit.

McKenzie, A 6-2 270-pound defensive lineman announced he has committed to North Carolina State where he will be playing under head coach Dave Doeren.

McKenzie chose the Wolfpack after having nearly two dozen offers from schools such as Akron, Auburn, Boston College, Delaware, Kansas State, Liberty, Penn State, and several others.

"Those are my two guys," McKenzie said earlier this month. "They FaceTime me a lot after class — they know what time I get out of school. It's fun to have two guys from the same school that I like a lot, and when I visited for their scrimmage, it was nothing but love. I also know that if my mom and family love a place, I'm going to love a place. Coach Wiles and Coach Shaw are two guys who have caught my attention. They just feel like family." McKenzie told 247Sports.

During his junior season with national powerhouse IMG Academy, McKenzie totaled 37 tackles, including 11 for loss and 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Carmelo McKenzie currently stacks up at No. 1,183 overall, No. 115 among defensive tackles, and No. 151 in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.

McKenzie becomes the fifth member of the Wolfpack's recruiting class for 2026 as he joins Milford Mill Academy (Maryland) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic (New Jersey) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Virginia) three-star offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan (North Carolina) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.

The Wolfpack currently has the 63rd-ranked recruiting class and 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Ross Van De Griek
