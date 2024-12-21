2026 3-star PF Cody Peck Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) three-star power forward Cody Peck has seen his stock continue to soar in recent months and the 2026 talked about his recruitment following Friday night’s win over La Lumiere.
Peck transferred to IMG Academy before the start of his junior season after playing his first two seasons at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, North Carolina.
“I’ve taken official visits to Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech”, Peck told High School on SI.
“My leaders right now at this stage of my recruitment process are Dayton, NC State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech” Peck added.
“I am more focused on the season where we have bigger goals, which is to win a National Championship at the high school level”.
Peck broke down the four leaders so far in the early stages of his recruitment, with High School on SI.
Peck on NC State
“They were my first unofficial visit I took last fall where it was a good experience where they treated me like family and having a good relationship with Coach (Keatts) being from there, meant a lot to be back in my home state”.
Peck on Virginia
“I learned a lot about the history of their program and was able to see more than just the basketball side of things, as they have high academic standards there also.” Coach (Williford) was a former player there and that’s cool to see, but they’ve been giving me a lot of love since they offered me back in October”.
Peck Names Potential Upcoming Visits
Peck on Florida
“They seem like a family-based team where their coaching staff is not your traditional old-school and are very analytic heavy where they show me a lot of support”.
Peck on Florida State
“They continue to check on me and my family, where they offered me the day, I moved down to IMG so that was special”.
What Player Would You Compare Yourself To?
“I see myself being compared to Evan (Mobley) and sometimes maybe Giannis (Antetokounmpo) where I feel like I am a huge presence on the defensive end whether it’s my shot-blocking ability or playing above the rim where I limit the opposition into scoring second chance points”.
“I also feel like I’m still developing and scratching the surface where I can continue to get better where it’s all mental right now, and I can bring the physical part later.”
