2026 6-foot-9 power forward Alexander Davis transfers to Zephyrhills Christian for senior season
The high school transfer portal continues with the latest being rising senior power forward Alexander Davis leaving Mainland for Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Davis told High School on SI Tuesday night.
Davis now joins five-star power forward Toni Bryant, five-star shooting guard, and four-star point guard Evan Roberts, who announced their transfers to Zephyrhills Christian Academy last month.
During the Grassroots Circuit, Davis plays for Tre Mann Elite on the PRO16 League, which PUMA Basketball sponsors.
Davis is not ranked by 247Sports, but has received some interest on his On3 Recruiting profile, where he is rated as the No. 148 player in the nation, the No. 26 ranked power forward, and the No. 21 overall ranked player in Florida for the Class of 2026.
Davis is coming off a stellar junior season where he averaged 19.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game during the 2024-2025 season for the Buccaneers where they finished with a 14-9 record and had their season come to an end in the district semifinals against Tocoi Creek back on February 5.
Davis currently has offers from California, East Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida International, Kennesaw State, Louisiana, Mississippi State, and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).
Zephyrhills Christian Academy is coming off a 20-7 record in the 2024-2025 season, where they reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end against Central Florida Christian Academy.
The Warriors come into the 2025-2026 season where they can make a ton of noise in Class 1A where they will join Victory Christian Academy, Impact Christian Academy, and Sagemont among the heavy favorites to win the 2026 state championship.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App