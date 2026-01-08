Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Jan. 7, 2026
The new year has barely begun and already teams are fast-breaking in the High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings.
While Prolific Prep out of Fort Lauderdale remains atop the rankings, four private schools and two public schools made big moves in this week’s rankings.
North Broward Prep (15-1) leapt 11 spots to No. 9 after winning its first 15 games. Another South Florida school, Saint Andrew’s of Boca Raton, moved up seven spots to No. 12 after extending its win streak to 12 games.
Zephyrhills Christian Academy, located about 29 miles northeast of Tampa, has won four straight and jumped five spots to No. 17.
New to the Top 25 are No. 18 Cardinal Gibbons of Fort Lauderdale, which went 6-1 over the holidays; No. 23 Mainland, a public school power in Volusia County that has won 10 straight; and No. 24 Pembroke Pines Charter, a Broward County school that has won five straight.
Mainland is the alma mater of former NBA star Vince Carter.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Prolific Prep (18-2)
Last week: 1
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale defeated Westtown (West Chester, Pa.), 70-47. Prolific takes on Huntington (W. Va.) Expression Prep on Jan. 9 and Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga) on Jan. 10.
2. Montverde Academy (5-4)
Last week: 9
The Eagles saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 69-59 loss to Dynamic Prep (Dallas) on day two of the Jordan Holiday Classic. Dynamic Prep is ranked No. 3 nationally by High School on SI. Junior guard Oneal Delancy had 19 points and six rebounds for MVA, which hosts IMG Academy this week in a huge Florida showdown.
3. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (10-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles were off during New Year’s Eve week. They take on Sagemont Prep (12-4) and Riviera Prep (9-6) this week.
4. Columbus (12-4)
Last week: 4
The four-time defending state champion Explorers out of Miami beat a pair of Portland, Ore., schools: Parkrose, 74-39, and Central Catholic, 74-67; and then lost to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 67-60, and St. Thomas Aquinas, 62-52. Columbus plays Stranahan (10-9) on Jan. 9.
5. Southeastern Prep Academy National (23-6)
Last week: 4
The Falcons have won six of their last eight games. Junior guard Beckham Black is averaging 17.7 points per game, and junior guard CJ Rosser, Jr., is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game.
6. IMG Academy (9-4)
Last week: 5
The Ascenders recently lost to Southeastern Prep Academy National and Greensboro Day, but still remain one of the top teams in Florida.
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (15-3)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 6A state champion Raiders have won four of their last five games, including a big 62-52 win against Columbus. Junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr. had 17 points and three rebounds for STA.
8. Bartow (14-1)
Last week: 7
Polk County’s top team has won four straight games, including a 72-70 nailbiter against The Villages Charter. Syrus Sinfort and Ja’kylen Crossley each scored 18 points for the Yellow Jackets.
9. North Broward Prep (15-1)
Last week: 20
The Eagles won 15 straight before finally falling to IMG Academy, 67-57. Senior wing Francesco Borio is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
10. The Rock National (6-1)
Last week: 10
The Lions were off for the holidays and resume play on Jan. 9 against Andrew Jackson in a big Florida showdown.
11. Lake Highland Prep (14-1)
Last week: 12
The Highlanders are on the march with a 10-game win streak. During New Year’s Eve week, they beat Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.), 59-21; Cardinal Gibbons, 82-55; and Altamonte Christian, 60-20.
12. Saint Andrew’s (14-1)
Last week: 19
The Scots extended their win streak to 12 by beating Atlantic Christian, 77-49; King’s Academy, 93-54; and Boyd Anderson, 68-50. Senior Xander Gerard is averaging 22.9 points per game, and Lukas Buinevicius is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game.
13. Newberry (10-1)
Last week: 13
The Panthers won nine straight before falling to Stranahan, 55-49. They bounced back to beat Dr. Phillips, 54-44. Newberry plays Santa Fe and Hilliard this week.
14. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (15-2)
Last week: 14
The Lions have won 10 of their last 11 games, falling to Second Baptist (Houston), 64-61, on New Year’s Eve. Leading the way are senior point guard Ronald Clark, who is averaging 14.8 points per game; and senior post player Mechack Olungu, who is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game.
15. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (15-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers extended their win streak to six games with a 72-66 victory against Godby. They play Sandalwood, The Rock National and Mainland this week. Senior Donald Hackworth is averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
16. Providence School (Jacksonville) (14-3)
Last week: 16
This Class 2A school gave Georgia power Grayson everything it could handle in a 45-42 defeat, and then bounced back to beat Northside Christian, 56-32, and University Christian, 72-52.
17. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (17-3)
Last week: 22
The Pasco County private school has won four straight since falling to national power Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas). The Warriors are led by senior forward Toni Bryant, who is averaging 22.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
18. Cardinal Gibbons (14-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Chiefs make their debut in the Top 25 after going 6-1 over the holidays. Their only two losses have come to St. Thomas Aquinas and Lake Highland Prep.
19. The Villages Charter (11-4)
Last week: 21
The Buffaloes have won three of their last four games, including a 60-51 victory against Raines. The Villages gave Bartow everything it could handle in a 72-70 defeat. Junior guard Aaron Britt is averaging 12.3 points per game, and Ethan Bevis is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.
20. North Marion (10-2)
Last week: 23
The Colts lost to Christian Academy-Louisville, 46-31, in the Kingdom of the Sun tournament, and beat Eastside, 44-37. They play Lake Weir and Buchholz this week.
21. Windermere Prep (13-3)
Last week: 24
The Lakers have won three straight games, including a 77-72 victory against Benton (Ark.). Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way.
22. Balboa (11-5)
Last week: 25
The Zephyrhills private school lost to Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 59-48, and then won two of its next three games.
23. Mainland (13-1)
Last week: Not ranked
Volusia County’s top public school makes its Top 25 debut after winning 10 in a row since falling to Dr. Phillips, 51-48, on Nov. 28. The Buccaneers are led by talented junior guard Kade Manley, who is averaging 16.6 points per game, and senior small forward/point guard Canyon Powers, who is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
24. Pembroke Pines Charter (10-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Jaguars have won five straight, including a 46-41 victory against traditionally tough Dr. Phillips. Junior guard Zacuras Dawson is averaging 15.8 points per game, and senior forward Robert Guishard is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.
25. West Oaks Academy (5-4)
Last week: 18
The Flame visit The Rock in Gainesville on Jan. 10.
Dropped out: Olympia (12-5), Evans (12-4), Prolific Prep Regional (8-4)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962