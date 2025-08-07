2026 Defensive End Jake Kreul Announces Top 3 Schools, Sets Commitment Date
Four-star senior defensive end Jake Kreul, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced earlier this month, he is down to three schools in the chase for his recruitment. Kreul holds over 50 Division-1 offers, where he has been on the national stage since the end of his freshman season.
Kreul will announce his decision on Tuesday, August 12th, on ESPN's College Football Live, where he will choose between the following three schools: Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas.
According to 247Sports National Writer Tom Loy, It is expected to come down to Oklahoma and Texas to snatch the four-star edge rusher.
Kreul Is a Top-10 Defensive Lineman Heading Into The 2025 Season
Kreul is rated as the No. 61 overall player in the nation, the No. 8 edge rusher, and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Kreul Had A Dynamic Junior Season Playing at IMG Academy
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher was credited with 39 total tackles (12 Tackles For Loss), 11 Quarterback Hurries, and 6.0 sacks for the Ascenders where they allowed just 14.8 points per game and finished with a 7-2 record, with losses coming to out-of-state opponents in Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
A Florida Native, Kruel Made National Noise Before Move to IMG Academy
Before transferring to IMG Academy, Kreul played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando. During his sophomore season, Kreul was credited with 76 total tackles (34 Tackles For Loss), 17.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Hornets.
Kreul Spoke With Rivals' Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons On His Three Finalists Back in June
Oklahoma: "Coach (Venables) is great about fronts and guys getting after the quarterback. I like the people he has brought in, like coach Arbuckle, and how he is building the team.”
Ole Miss: "I like his defense, and Coach (Joyner) is arguably the best defensive ends coach in all of college football, so I would get good coaching at Ole Miss. I really like the knowledge of the staff.”
Texas: “Coach (Clark) worked under Coach (Johnson) at Ohio State before going to Texas, so he has great knowledge of the defensive line.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Kreul:
Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion. Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age. Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation.
IMG Academy Ranked Inside Top 10 Nationally
The Ascenders come into the start of the 2025 season ranked No. 6 in the National High School on SI Top 25 Rankings
IMG Academy Facing Difficult Schedule To Begin Season
The Ascenders will kick off the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14th, where they'll travel to Orlando to take on The First Academy, where they have loaded prospects in the Class of 2026 and 2027. They will follow that with a nationally-televised game on August 22nd when they travel to Hoover (Alabama).
