2026 Florida quarterback transfers to 9-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna
South Florida has seen its fair share of quarterbacks transfer in from areas around the state and even on a national level.
This past week, one of the better passers out of the Tampa Bay region from the 2024 season confirmed he will be trading the 813 area code for the 954.
Darryon Jones, a Class of 2026 quarterback, confirmed with High School On SI Florida that he has transferred from Tampa Bay Tech to 9-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna. Jones was coming off a solid junior campaign with the Titans and now heads to the Lions, where he will be in a quarterback battle with last year's starter, Tyler Chance.
"Looking forward to leading (Chaminade-Madonna) to being National Champs," Jones said to High School On SI on Saturday afternoon.
Last season, Jones helped lead Tampa Bay Tech to a 9-3 season in Florida's Class 5A classification, in which the Titans' season ended in a 24-21 road loss to eventual state finalist Lakeland. As a junior, Jones finished the season completing 92-of-172 passes for 1,558 yards and 22 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Chaminade-Madonna had three passers go over the 1,000-yard plateau in 2024 on its way to winning the Class 1A state championship in a 42-7 rout of Clearwater Central Catholic.
Chance finished out the season as the Lions' primary quarterback, sharing time with Penn State signee Bekkam Kritza and Preston Wright. As a sophomore, Wright finished last season completing 82-of-126 passes for 1,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and just a mere two picks.
According to 247Sports, Jones has collegiate offers from Florida A&M, Howard, Mercer and Stamford.
Andy Villamarzo