2028 6-foot-5 guard TJ Ogbeide transfers to Victory Christian Academy for his sophomore season

Ogbeide played his freshman season in Canada is making the move to the Sunshine State ahead of his upcoming sophomore year.

Ross Van De Griek

2028 6-foot-5 guard Terry "TJ" Ogbeide transferring to Victory Christian Academy (Florida) for his sophomore season

One of the most coveted prospects in this year's sophomore class, as 6-foot-5 wing Terry "TJ" Ogbeide is on the move to reigning Class 1A runner-up Victory Christian Academy, according to Polk Hoops.

Candian Native Brining His Talents to Florida

Ogbeide, originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada provides the Storm a huge boost in the backcourt following the departure of 6-foot-4 guard Quinton Wilson who was highly regarded as one of the top scoring threats in the sophomore class signed with Overtime Elite last month.

Ogbeide Could Be the Missing Ingredient for Victory Christian

Ogbeide, is a two-way shooting guard who provides an instant presence on what Victory Christian Academy was missing last season as he plays with a ton of explosiveness around the rim as well as having the ability to guard all five positions on the defensive end.

Ogbeide led Kildonan East (Manitoba, Canada) to the 2024-2025 Class AAAA Championship which marked their first title since 1990 and their second overall in program history.

Victory Christian Is Seeking Another Run to the Class 1A State Championship Game

Victory Christian Academy is coming off a 25-7 record in 2024-25 where they reached the Class 1A Championship Game before having their season come to an end against the eventual three-time defending state champion Sagemont Lions, without their dynamic frontcourt duo in Arik Arik and Thok Gol, who both missed the entire season nursing knee injuries.

The Storm retain all but two players from the 2024-2025 roster besides Wilson, where they will look to shift their focus on scoring with their guards Tucker Fox, Miles Morrell, and MJ McCalla who all will likely start this upcoming season alongside Ogbeide and Gol.

